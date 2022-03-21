2022 WCQ

Ghana vs Nigeria: How to watch and follow the 'Jollof Derby'

Izuchukwu Akawor
In-form Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo will be hoping to help Nigeria take a big step towards a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

This weekend, Nigeria's Super Eagles are guests in Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.

The Super Eagles take on their counterparts from Ghana, the Black Stars, in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoff.

Both rivals will be looking to outwit each other when they take to the pitch to determine which one will be part of the countries representing Africa in the global showpiece slated for Qatar later this year.

Super Eagles players have already starring making it down to the temporary camp in Abuja, just four days to the first leg in Kumasi.

Here is what you need to know, how to follow and watch the all-important clash tagged the "Jollof Derby".

This Friday, the game is slated for March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The first leg kicks off at 8:30 pm, Nigerian time.

The game between Ghana and Nigeria is expected to be live on the official website of FIFA or their YouTube channel.

Also, NTA and AIT are expected to show the game, while the official Facebook account of the Nigeria Football Federation, will also stream the game as usual.

