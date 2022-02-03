Super Eagles: CAF rejects Ghana's bid to change World Cup play-off match

CAF rejected the request because the request comes after the time allowed for such and as a result, the match is confirmed for the Cape Coast Stadium.

The GFA is seeking to move the game from the Cape Coast Stadium to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi due to an event set to take place at the earlier mentioned venue.

A statement released by the body reads as follows: “24th of December 2021 was the deadline set by CAF for the participating national associations to select and communicate to CAF their preferred venue for the playoff.

“On the 23rd of December 2021, the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) informed CAF that Cape Coast Stadium was the venue selected for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

CAF also stated that logistics would be an issue as the fixture is less than 30 days away.

“Considering that matchday is in less than 30 days, CAF is not in a position to delay any further the confirmation of the match venue.

"As you are aware, the selection of the venue, respective date and time of the match, has to be set well in advance having a direct impact on the preparation of match logistics and operations by all the concerned parties." the statement reads.

“Considering the above, the request for change of venue is not accepted, hence the match Ghana Vs. Nigeria for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers should be maintained at Cape Coast Stadium.