Super Eagles: CAF rejects Ghana's bid to change World Cup play-off match

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Confederation of African Football has rejected Ghana's bid to change the venue of crunch tie against Super Eagles

Old foes will renew their rivalry on March 23
Old foes will renew their rivalry on March 23

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rejected Ghana's request to name a new venue for next month’s 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria,

Recommended articles

CAF rejected the request because the request comes after the time allowed for such and as a result, the match is confirmed for the Cape Coast Stadium.

The GFA is seeking to move the game from the Cape Coast Stadium to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi due to an event set to take place at the earlier mentioned venue.

The Black Stars' last match in the Cape coast stadium was the controversial match against South Africa
The Black Stars' last match in the Cape coast stadium was the controversial match against South Africa IMAGO / Shengolpixs

A statement released by the body reads as follows: “24th of December 2021 was the deadline set by CAF for the participating national associations to select and communicate to CAF their preferred venue for the playoff.

“On the 23rd of December 2021, the Ghanaian Football Association (GFA) informed CAF that Cape Coast Stadium was the venue selected for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers.

CAF also stated that logistics would be an issue as the fixture is less than 30 days away.

“Considering that matchday is in less than 30 days, CAF is not in a position to delay any further the confirmation of the match venue.

"As you are aware, the selection of the venue, respective date and time of the match, has to be set well in advance having a direct impact on the preparation of match logistics and operations by all the concerned parties." the statement reads.

Andre Ayew and Alex Iwobi will miss the play-offs as they both got suspensions while playing at the ongoing AFCON
Andre Ayew and Alex Iwobi will miss the play-offs as they both got suspensions while playing at the ongoing AFCON Pulse Ghana

“Considering the above, the request for change of venue is not accepted, hence the match Ghana Vs. Nigeria for the playoff round of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifiers should be maintained at Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Stars will host the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup play-off match on March 23.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

E don Do and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

"E don Do" and 10 other Male reactions to Maduka Okoye's Twitter Post

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

Trending

New Ghana boss plans new faces for Super Eagles clash

Chris Hughton is expected to take vacant Black Stars job

Super Eagles: Ghanaian lawmaker labels World Cup qualifiers with Super Eagles 'Waste of time'

The Super Eagles will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana for a place at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Super Eagles: Eguavoen looking forward to helping new coach Jose Peseiro

Austin Eguavoen

What Eguavoen told Super Eagles players after shock AFCON2021 exit

Super Eagles manager Austin Eguavoen got his plan spot on in Tuesday's victory over Egypt (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)