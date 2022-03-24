Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo out with injury 2 days to crucial Nigeria clash

The Sheriff Tiraspol midfielder was said to have undergone an MRI scan that ruled him out of the tie after picking up an injury in a league game for his club during the weekend.

According to Ghanaian sports journalist Saddick Adams, Addo is now set to leave the Black Stars camp and return to Moldova as he recovers from his injury.

Addo is a 21-year-old Ghanaian midfielder with one cap for the Black Stars of Ghana, featuring in a World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia on November 21, 2021.

Black Stars hit with injuries ahead of Super Eagles clash

The Black Stars are now down to only five midfielders for the two-legged clash with the Super Eagles following the unavailability of Addo.

Pulse Ghana

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew is also a doubt for the qualifiers against Nigeria with the 30-year-old currently waiting for a Covid-19 result to clear him for the fixture.