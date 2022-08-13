Gerrard's Aston Villa gets the upper hand over Lampard's Everton, as early kickoff ends 2-1

The hosts began proceedings on the front foot, imposing themselves on a compact Everton side, albeit without creating any clear openings.

A Matty Cash penalty appeal was swiftly waved away before a direct surge forward from Anthony Gordon injected life into the Toffees. With the first drinks break approaching, Gordon took advantage of Villa’s questionable set-piece record when he poked in from a corner, but was ultimately denied by the linesman’s flag.

That scare provided a catalyst for the Villans, as a quick transition allowed Danny Ings to work some space at the edge of the box before firing home his seventh career goal against Everton - his highest tally against a single club.

Philippe Coutinho was inches away from sliding in a second on the stroke of HT, yet it was the visitors who were firmly on top following the break.

Everton’s attacking intensity noticeably increased, resulting in Demarai Gray testing Emiliano Martínez and a succession of set-pieces unconvincingly dealt with by the hosts.

As the half progressed, though, Villa retook the initiative, with Ings proving to be a constant threat and substitute Emi Buendía changing the complexion of the game.

An acrobatic effort was cleared off the line before the Argentine seemingly put the game to bed following a one-two with Ollie Watkins, who picked up his second assist of the game.

However, with Villa fans still celebrating, Everton pulled one back as great work from debutant Amadou Onana led to an own goal from former Toffee Lucas Digne.

A spirited finish to the game almost saw Everton grab a dramatic equaliser, but Gerrard’s side did enough to hold on. The result sees Aston Villa get off the mark in the PL, picking up just their third win in 12 league games.