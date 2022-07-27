SUPER EAGLES

Genk sports director blasts Cyriel Dessers, FC Copenhagen over secret transfer meeting

Damola Ogungbe
Cyriel Dessers reportedly met with FC Copenhagen's coach and sports director on Tuesday without the permission of his club

Cyriel Dessers is reportedly seeking a move away from Genk this summer transfer window (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)

Sports Director of Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Dimitri de Conde has reacted angrily to a reported meeting between Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers and Danish champions FC Copenhagen.

Dessers reportedly met with FC Copenhagen coach Jess Thorup and sports director Peter Christiansen on Tuesday at a restaurant in Tivoli, Copenhagen with the trio pictured together.

The Nigerian international is rumoured to be on the way out from KRC Genk after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Feyenoord and his future is not guaranteed at the Belgian club yet.

According to Danish news outlet Tipsbladet, Conde was angry that the meeting between Dessers and the FC Copenhagen hierarchy took place because it was without the knowledge or permission of Genk.

Conde went on to say that the meeting showed a 'lack of respect' for Genk on the part of FC Copenhagen and Dessers.

Tipsbladet posted a message from the Genk sports director on their website on Tuesday saying: "As a club, we think that the meeting is a lack of respect when we have not been informed, writes Dimitri de Condé, who is sports director in Genk, in a text message to Tipsbladet."

Dessers is said to be available for sale this summer with Genk having another hotshot Nigerian striker on their books in the person of Paul Onuachu.

The 27-year-old striker is rumoured to be wanted by Serie A newcomers Cremonese as well as Monza.

Dessers scored 13 goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League last season while on loan at Feyenoord, firing the Dutch side to the final of the inaugural edition of the competition.

Damola Ogungbe

