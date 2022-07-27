Genk sports director blasts Cyriel Dessers, FC Copenhagen over secret transfer meeting

Dessers reportedly met with FC Copenhagen coach Jess Thorup and sports director Peter Christiansen on Tuesday at a restaurant in Tivoli, Copenhagen with the trio pictured together.

The Nigerian international is rumoured to be on the way out from KRC Genk after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Feyenoord and his future is not guaranteed at the Belgian club yet.

A lack of respect - Conde on Dessers, FC Copenhagen meeting

According to Danish news outlet Tipsbladet, Conde was angry that the meeting between Dessers and the FC Copenhagen hierarchy took place because it was without the knowledge or permission of Genk.

Conde went on to say that the meeting showed a 'lack of respect' for Genk on the part of FC Copenhagen and Dessers.

Tipsbladet posted a message from the Genk sports director on their website on Tuesday saying: "As a club, we think that the meeting is a lack of respect when we have not been informed, writes Dimitri de Condé, who is sports director in Genk, in a text message to Tipsbladet."

Dessers set to leave Genk this summer

Dessers is said to be available for sale this summer with Genk having another hotshot Nigerian striker on their books in the person of Paul Onuachu.

The 27-year-old striker is rumoured to be wanted by Serie A newcomers Cremonese as well as Monza.