Forgotten Super Eagles forward Anthony Nwakaeme set for return to Turkey

Izuchukwu Akawor
The talented and forgotten forward could be back in the Super Lig with one of the giant clubs in Turkey.

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has appeared on the radar of Turkish giant SK Galatasaray.

Galatasaray is said to be weighing a move for the one-capped Super Eagles star according to Turkish media outlet Aspor.

Nwakaeme has been a free agent following his departure from Turkish champion Trabzonspor after his contract expired in the summer.

The 33-year-old spent four years with Trabzonspor and led them to a first Super Lig title in three decades in the 2021/2022 season.

However, following the expiration of his contract at the club, the Nigerian forward left and has been in search of a new club.

According to the report from Aspor, the giant club Galatasaray is prepared to meet the demands of Nwakaeme who is looking for a contract above 2m.

Nwakaeme has already rejected a move to English Championship club, Hull City after both parties failed to reach an agreement.

But it appears Galatasaray is ready to make the Nigerian star an offer he cannot reject as per Aspor.

"The Nigerian star sat (with Galatasaray) at the table twice, one month apart. In both meetings with the player Okan Buruk wanted to see in his team, an agreement could not be reached. Because the star name did not step back from the annual fee of 2.1 million Euros," the report stated.

"Galatasaray management decided to have a final meeting with the star player," it added. "Aslan wants to finalize the transfer of over 1.7 million Euros per year without paying the signature fee."

Nwakaeme, who has been training on his own in Instabul, has also reportedly rejected two deals from two Arab teams who agreed to meet the financial obligation he wanted in the last few days.

