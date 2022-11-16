Friendly: Betrayed Manchester United star Ronaldo ruled out of Portugal, Super Eagles battle

Izuchukwu Akawor
Cristiano Ronaldo will not be a part of the Portuguese team that will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Thursday.

Ronaldo in training with Portugal.
Ronaldo in training with Portugal. Xinhua

Portugal has confirmed that superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is out of the international friendly against Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Head Coach of the Portuguese national team Fernando Santos revealed that the Manchester United forward will not be a part of the team for tomorrow's game.

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game against the Super Eagles.
Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the game against the Super Eagles. AFP

The 37-year-old has pulled out of the highly-anticipated clash due to a stomach bug and will not be a part of the team's training on Wednesday.

Ronaldo has been training with his compatriots in Lisbon ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup which kicks off this Sunday in Qatar.

Ronaldo and his national team coach, Fernando Santos.
Ronaldo and his national team coach, Fernando Santos. AFP

Meanwhile, Nigeria's national side the Super Eagles have intensified training ahead of the friendly against Portugal on Thursday day.

The Eagles will face the Qatar-bound side in what is a final warm-up game for the Portuguese side.

Super Eagles players had their first training session ahead of the match against Portugal
Super Eagles players had their first training session ahead of the match against Portugal AFP

Nigeria's Super Eagles have been hard at work in their Lisbon camp ahead of the encounter with all invited 23 players now in camp.

Villarreal CF forward Samuel Chukwueze was the last player to arrive at the camp on Tuesday evening with coach Jose Peseiro preparing his boys to face his home country.

Peseiro will take on hos home country tomorrow.
Peseiro will take on hos home country tomorrow. AFP

The game tomorrow is slated to kick off at 7:45 pm Nigerian time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

