De Frenk Rejection! De Jong tells Man United off, Calvin Bassey to win summer transfer window IF

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Pulse of the Day features the saga of the summer between Frenkie De Jong and Manchester United and a potential transfer win for Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey.

Pulse of the Day featuring Frenkie de Jong and Calvin Bassey.
Manchester United, Barcelona and Frenkie De Jong are really entertaining football fans in the world with their blockbuster transfer sage.

United is in serious danger of seeing their move to sign Dutch midfielder, De Jong, fall through despite a gentleman's agreement with La Liga side, Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong's transfer to Manchester United might have hit a stumbling block
The Catalans have accepted a deal that will see the Red Devils pay a guaranteed sum of €75m and €10m in add-ons for De Jong.

However, the former Ajax midfield schemer has remained firm in his stance that a move to reunite with his former manager, Erik ten Hag, at Manchester is of no interest to him at all.

Frenkie de Jong is Manchester United's biggest transfer target this summer.
The cash-strapped Barcelona has made it clear to the 25-year-old that his services are no longer needed and will need United’s millions to leave the trenches of debt.

For Frenkie, fondly called FDJ, however, while he is aware of the constant threat from Barca and that he’s not needed anymore, he is not interested in going to a club that has nothing to do with the glamorous UEFA Champions League.

Frenkie de JOng and EtH at Ajax.
Pulse of the Day will continue to monitor this particular blockbuster and will bring updates to you as the story develops.

Now, to the next featured story today on Pulse of the day

Yes, that is the question on my mind and i believe that could be the case if the reports i have heard are believed.

Ajax Amsterdam has named Super Eagles and Rangers young player of the year, Calvin Bassey, as the next superstar to join the club.

Calvin Bassey is PulseSPORTS30 #3
Ajax sees Bassey as an ideal replacement for the Argentine defender, Lisandro Martinez, who will join English club, Manchester United this summer.

While FDJ may not be interested in a move to United, another Ajax star Martinez has pushed for a move to reunite with EtH at United and that transfer is on the verge of completion.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Icon SMI)
Therefore, in a swift reaction to that Martinez's departure, the Eredivisie champions have identified our very own Bassey as the right man to replace Red Devils-bound Martinez.

Like the 24-year-old Argentine international, Martinez, who can play at CB, LB and CB, Bassey will offer Ajax similar quality versatility across the defense.

Calvin Bassey was Rangers young player of the year.
Should this transfer happens, with a reported €25m in transfer fee, Bassey will be the ultimate winner of the transfer summer from a Nigerian and Super Eagles point of view, PoV.

Izuchukwu Akawor

