United is in serious danger of seeing their move to sign Dutch midfielder, De Jong, fall through despite a gentleman's agreement with La Liga side, Barcelona.

The Catalans have accepted a deal that will see the Red Devils pay a guaranteed sum of €75m and €10m in add-ons for De Jong.

However, the former Ajax midfield schemer has remained firm in his stance that a move to reunite with his former manager, Erik ten Hag, at Manchester is of no interest to him at all.

The cash-strapped Barcelona has made it clear to the 25-year-old that his services are no longer needed and will need United’s millions to leave the trenches of debt.

For Frenkie, fondly called FDJ, however, while he is aware of the constant threat from Barca and that he’s not needed anymore, he is not interested in going to a club that has nothing to do with the glamorous UEFA Champions League.

Ajax Amsterdam has named Super Eagles and Rangers young player of the year, Calvin Bassey, as the next superstar to join the club.

Ajax sees Bassey as an ideal replacement for the Argentine defender, Lisandro Martinez, who will join English club, Manchester United this summer.

While FDJ may not be interested in a move to United, another Ajax star Martinez has pushed for a move to reunite with EtH at United and that transfer is on the verge of completion.

Therefore, in a swift reaction to that Martinez's departure, the Eredivisie champions have identified our very own Bassey as the right man to replace Red Devils-bound Martinez.

Like the 24-year-old Argentine international, Martinez, who can play at CB, LB and CB, Bassey will offer Ajax similar quality versatility across the defense.

