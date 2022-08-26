TRANSFERS

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 34-year-old defender moved to West London where he reunites with his former manager Mick Beale.

Leon Balogun joins QPR
Leon Balogun joins QPR

Following his departure from Scottish side Rangers at the end of last season, Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at Queens Park Rangers.

Balogun made 65 appearances for Rangers and helped them to their 55th Scottish title in 2020/21, and scored two goals in the UEFA Europa League last season, helping them reach the final where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 34-year-old Nigerian international become QPR’s sixth signing of the summer.

Speaking on his transfer to England, Balogun couldn't hide his excitement, “It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done. The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.”

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind,” Balogun added.

Leon Balogun joins QPR
Leon Balogun joins QPR QPR

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

Balogun is looking forward to returning to England. Describing himself as a player, he explained: “I am quite aggressive, I am a fighter and I think I can read the game quite well.

“Overall, loads comes from my mentality and work ethic – never to give up and really work hard for the things you strive for.”

The 34-year-old defender moves to west London to reunite with Mick Beale, who he worked with at Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun played in the Bundesliga and Premier League before his switch north of the border.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

QPR to offer clubless Super Eagles star a lifeline

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Nigeria's Udoka Azubuike and other NBA stars to feature at 2022 Basketball Without Borders in Egypt

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi provides an update on his educational pursuit

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Barcelona set to finally complete Jules Koundé registration

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Chukwueze gets easy Conference League opponents, West Ham to play Anderlecht

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Jamilu Collins, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and Samuel Chukwueze training for the Super Eagles (CAF)

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

Umar Sadiq Antonio Rudiger (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

Nigerian Player Review: Sadiq hot and cold, Iwobi world-class, Osimhen wasteful

Victor Osimhen has now scored two goals in two matches for Napoli.
SERIE A

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli