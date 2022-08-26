Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Balogun made 65 appearances for Rangers and helped them to their 55th Scottish title in 2020/21, and scored two goals in the UEFA Europa League last season, helping them reach the final where they lost to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 34-year-old Nigerian international become QPR’s sixth signing of the summer.

Balogun happy to join QPR

Speaking on his transfer to England, Balogun couldn't hide his excitement, “It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” he said.

“We have been speaking for some weeks so I am happy we got it done. The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.”

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind,” Balogun added.

QPR

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

'I am quite aggressive'

Balogun is looking forward to returning to England. Describing himself as a player, he explained: “I am quite aggressive, I am a fighter and I think I can read the game quite well.

“Overall, loads comes from my mentality and work ethic – never to give up and really work hard for the things you strive for.”

The 34-year-old defender moves to west London to reunite with Mick Beale, who he worked with at Glasgow Rangers.