Fraser ranks Maduka Okoye amongst the best young goalkeepers in the world

Maduka Okoyes impressive performances made English Premier League side Watford shell out €7m for his signature

Sparta Rotterdam manager Henk Fraser has touted Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as one of the best young goalkeepers in the world at the moment.

Fraser, who doubles as an assistant coach with the Dutch national team, stated that Okoye has shown that he can be placed in this category with his impressive performances so far this season.

Okoye has been the Number 1 goalkeeper for Sparta Rotterdam since 2020 as well as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team since 2019.

Fraser made his claims during his post-match press conference against Go Ahead Eagles last weekend, where Okoye kept a clean sheet to help Rotterdam to a 1-0 victory.

"He has it in him to be the best because his foundation is very grounded. Over time you see his mental strength and development increase and it is helping him," Fraser stated.

The Rotterdam manager also stated that Okoye is now firmly in the debate of the best young goalkeepers in Europe as a result of his performances this season.

Fraser reiterated: "He has done well this season enough to say he is in the debate of the best young goalkeepers in Europe at the moment."

Okoye recently pulled a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse Arnhem during which he made nine saves, including a penalty, and also chased off a pitch invader.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper has kept five (5) clean sheets this season despite his side languishing in 17th position in the Dutch Eredivisie.

