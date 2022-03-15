Fraser ranks Maduka Okoye amongst the best young goalkeepers in the world

Fraser, who doubles as an assistant coach with the Dutch national team, stated that Okoye has shown that he can be placed in this category with his impressive performances so far this season.

Okoye has been the Number 1 goalkeeper for Sparta Rotterdam since 2020 as well as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Nigerian national team since 2019.

Fraser hails Maduka Okoye's foundation

Fraser made his claims during his post-match press conference against Go Ahead Eagles last weekend, where Okoye kept a clean sheet to help Rotterdam to a 1-0 victory.

"He has it in him to be the best because his foundation is very grounded. Over time you see his mental strength and development increase and it is helping him," Fraser stated.

He is in the debate for best young goalkeeper - Fraser

The Rotterdam manager also stated that Okoye is now firmly in the debate of the best young goalkeepers in Europe as a result of his performances this season.

Fraser reiterated: "He has done well this season enough to say he is in the debate of the best young goalkeepers in Europe at the moment."

Okoye recently pulled a Man of the Match performance against Vitesse Arnhem during which he made nine saves, including a penalty, and also chased off a pitch invader.