Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Brentford midfielder made his ultimate African 5-a-side team but omitted notable Nigerians.

While many Nigerians might consider the likes of Arsenal icon Kanu Nwankwo and ex-Everton striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni as some of the greatest Nigerian players to have ever graced the Premier League, Frank Onyeka thinks otherwise.

The Brentford midfielder in an interview with Premier League's Uncut, revealed his ultimate African Premier League 5-a-side team, omitting notable Nigerian players.

Onyeka had also indicated that Bolton Wanderers legend Jay-Jay Okocha was his favourite Nigerian to play in the Premier League, further labelling him as the Premier League greatest African dribbler - past or present.

Meet Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League all-time 5-a-side:

Kolo Toure spent 14 years in the Premier League, playing for Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Kolo Toure was a member of Arsene Wenger's invincibles
Kolo Toure was a member of Arsene Wenger's invincibles

He spent most of his time in the Premier League with Arsenal where he made 326 appearances for the club and was a member of 2003/04's 'invincibles' side.

He is one of the eight players who have won the Premier League with two clubs, having won it with Arsenal and Manchester City.

Kolo's younger brother Yaya, spent his eight years in the Premier League playing for Manchester City between 2010 and 2018.

At City, Yaya Toure scored many key goals and also helped them earn their first league title in 44 years.

The Toure brothers played for Manchester City, and both helped the club win the league title in 2011: City's first league title in 44 years
The Toure brothers played for Manchester City, and both helped the club win the league title in 2011: City's first league title in 44 years

Speaking about Yaya Toure, Onyeka described him as an all-around midfielder; "Yaya Toure is fast, he's a box-to-box midfielder. He can dribble as well. He can shoot. An all-around midfielder. When I look at him, I want to add that to my game as well."

"[Riyad] Mahrez can dribble, but I'd go with Jay Jay as the best African dribbler to have ever played in the Premier League," Onyeka said to Uncut about the former Bolton Wanderers captain.

Okocha, played for Bolton between 2002 and 2006, and was in 2017, voted as the best player to have ever played for the club at the Reebok/Macron Stadium.

Jay-Jay Okocha was a one-time captain for Bolton and scored 18 goals in 142 games while at the club
Jay-Jay Okocha was a one-time captain for Bolton and scored 18 goals in 142 games while at the club

During his time in the Premier League, Okocha led Bolton to their first cup final in nine years where they finished runners-up in the 2004 Football League Cup to Middlesbrough.

Drogba spent his time in the Premier League, playing for Chelsea, for whom he scored more goals than any other foreign player and is currently the club's fourth highest goal scorer of all time.

"He scored so many goals, he's strong, a defender's nightmare," Onyeka said about Drogba.

Didier Drogba
Didier Drogba

Drogba was named African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the accolade in 2006 and 2009, and was most recently, the first African to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

"He's too quick. Too quick! This guy is too fast," Onyeka said to Uncut about Nigeria's Martins.

During a three-year spell at Newcastle United: 2006-2009, Martins amassed 35 goals in all competitions from 104 games.

His 11-goal tally in the 2006/07 Premier League season, was one of his highest-scoring league seasons across Europe.

    Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

Frank Onyeka's ultimate African Premier League team: Kanu missing, Drogba mentioned

