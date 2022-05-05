Okocha is Nigeria's best player to grace the Premier League-Frank Onyeka

Okocha, played for Bolton between 2002 and 2006, and was in 2017, voted as the best player to have ever played for the club at the Reebok/Macron Stadium.

Speaking to Premier League's Uncut: a show football fans use to get to know their favourite top division players, Onyeka revealed: in response to a question from a Brentford fan, that Okocha is his favourite Nigerian to play in the Premier League.

Favourite Nigerian to grace the Premier League

"I'd say Jay Jay [Okocha]," Onyeka replied to Uncut when reacting to a question from a Nigerian Brentford fan.

"He's a really, really good player. Skilful? Yeah. He was a good player. We are different kinds of players. I'm not really trying to add things he did in his game, in my own game. I'm just doing my own things."

"[Riyad] Mahrez can dribble, but I'd go with Jay Jay as the best African dribbler to have ever played in the Premier League."

Life at Brentford with Christian Eriksen

"It's a nice feeling, Eriksen is a good player," the 24-year-old said when asked about what training and playing with Christian Eriksen was like.

"He has played in the Premier League before and has so much quality [in him]. I'm happy playing alongside him.

Apart from playing, he's also a great guy to talk with, outside the pitch. He's really a good guy."

Onyeka boasts about his strength

"You can ask the gym trainer, they'd say it's me, for sure," Onyeka laughed while responding to a question about being Brentford's strongest player.

"Although I still have to go to the gym, because there are other guys that I think are stronger than me.

"I think I can run the length of the world and not be tired," he joked.

Onyeka joined Brentford on a five-year deal in 2021 after joining from Danish club Midtjylland. While at Midtjylland, Onyeka won the Danish Superliga twice and was named the Club's Player of the Year on one of those occasions.