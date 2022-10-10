How Super Eagles star Iwobi responded to Lampard's challenge vs Man United

The Super Eagles playmaker went into the game in fine form having excelled in his new central midfield role for the Toffees.

Pulse Nigeria

He had struggled to justify his £40 million transfer from Arsenal after managing just three assist in 87 appearances for the club.

However, since the arrival of Lampard at the club in January, the 25-year-old has looked rejuvenated and seems to be enjoying his football more than ever before.

Iwobi has already equalled his tally of three assists for Everton this season and before the game on Sunday, his manager challenged him to score and assist more.

Imago

“Can he add more to his game? Yes," Lampard stated during his pre-match press conference.

"In and around the final third he can do more because his talent says so. In-game he can do more, he can assist more, maybe score himself a bit more, but I’m not complaining there, he’s been fantastic for us.”

Iwobi rises to the challenge with his first goal of the season

In what was his ninth game of the season in the Premier League, Iwobi and his Everton teammates hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Unbeaten since August 20 in all competitions, the Toffees got off to a wonderful start when Iwobi put them ahead with a stunning strike from outside the box.

Premier League

The goal was his first for the club since March 17, in a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United also at Goodison Park.

While the Nigerian star responded very well to his manager's challenge to score more, the goal proved not to be enough to save them from defeat as United came from behind to seal a narrow 2-1 win.

Pulse Nigeria