How Super Eagles star Iwobi responded to Lampard's challenge vs Man United

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles' playmaker has been one of the stars of the season so far for the Toffees and was challenged by his manager to score and assist more before the game against United.

Iwobi's performance drew praise from manager Frank Lampard
Iwobi's performance drew praise from manager Frank Lampard (IMAGO/Action Plus/David Blunsden)

Ahead of the game at Goodison Park on Sunday, Everton's manager Frank Lampard identified areas that Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi can improve.

The Super Eagles playmaker went into the game in fine form having excelled in his new central midfield role for the Toffees.

Iwobi
Iwobi (Twitter/SSE_NGA) Pulse Nigeria

He had struggled to justify his £40 million transfer from Arsenal after managing just three assist in 87 appearances for the club.

However, since the arrival of Lampard at the club in January, the 25-year-old has looked rejuvenated and seems to be enjoying his football more than ever before.

Iwobi has already equalled his tally of three assists for Everton this season and before the game on Sunday, his manager challenged him to score and assist more.

Alex Iwobi seems to have earned the trust of Frank Lampard
Alex Iwobi seems to have earned the trust of Frank Lampard Imago

“Can he add more to his game? Yes," Lampard stated during his pre-match press conference.

"In and around the final third he can do more because his talent says so. In-game he can do more, he can assist more, maybe score himself a bit more, but I’m not complaining there, he’s been fantastic for us.”

In what was his ninth game of the season in the Premier League, Iwobi and his Everton teammates hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Unbeaten since August 20 in all competitions, the Toffees got off to a wonderful start when Iwobi put them ahead with a stunning strike from outside the box.

Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League
Alex Iwobi's rocket from outside the box opened the scoring for Everton against Man United in the Premier League Premier League

The goal was his first for the club since March 17, in a narrow 1-0 win over Newcastle United also at Goodison Park.

While the Nigerian star responded very well to his manager's challenge to score more, the goal proved not to be enough to save them from defeat as United came from behind to seal a narrow 2-1 win.

Alex Iwobi has been a better player than Bruno Fernandes this season
Alex Iwobi has been a better player than Bruno Fernandes this season Pulse Nigeria

Iwobi has now scored one and assisted three goals in the Premier League and will be looking to add to that tally when they travel to London to take on Tottenham on Saturday.

Izuchukwu Akawor

Lampard backs Iwobi to play at a high level for Everton
Iwobi: 'I am afraid to face him right now' - Lampard

Awoniyi missed a glorious chance for Nottingham Forest as Ndidi watches on

Super Eagles forwards could get ex-Real Madrid & Liverpool boss as new coach

Zaidu Sanusi signs with FC Porto until 2027
Zaidu Sanusi signs new 5-year contract with Champions League club

The King of Lorient Terem Moffi
Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace