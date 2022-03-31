'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Vincent Enyeama has offered his thoughts on the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama
Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has urged Nigerians to look past their immediate disappointment and plan for the future. This comes after the Super Eagles failed to qualify from a two-legged World Cup Qualifiers playoffs with the Black Stars of Ghana.

Recommended articles

“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said in an interview with Channels Television.

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Maurice van Steen WK/ANP)
Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Maurice van Steen WK/ANP) Pulse Nigeria

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho took the brunt of the blame for the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for this year's World Cup after allowing Thomas Partey's shot from outside the box to slide under him and into the net.

Recall that it was also a mishap in the goal that led to the Super Eagles crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when Maduka Okoye could not get a strong enough hand to a Youssef Msakni shot.

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations
Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Enyeama came to the defence of his successors, stating that they have to deal with a lot of pressure when building up these games.

“It’s sad that everybody was talking about goalkeeping before the game. These guys have to go through a lot of pressure in the build-up to big games.

“Everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Uzoho, everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Akpeyi and Okoye which is very difficult and puts massive pressure on the young lads.

Daniel Akpeyi (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs)
Daniel Akpeyi (Twitter/Kaizer Chiefs) Twitter

Enyeama is believed to be one of the greatest African goalkeepers of all time, a title he earned by consistently performing for both club and country.

“What I did for Nigeria you cannot really comprehend, it’s time that will tell.

“I’m going to say we have to do with what we have. I didn’t really see what happened during the match but the truth is that there’s only one Vincent Enyeama and we only have to encourage and support them, these guys need confidence."

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama

    'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

  • NFF President Amaju Pinnick

    NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

  • Nigeria's Super Eagles (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)

    What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

Recommended articles

Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Asisat Oshoala leads the celebrations as Barcelona crush Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate

Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

Injured Oshoala shines as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at the Camp Nou

Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha

Aruna Quadri rewrites African history in Doha

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Pinnick's NFF apologises to Buhari over Super Eagles World Cup failure

Trending

2022 WCQ

Tips to help Nigerians get over the disappointment of the Super Eagles' loss to Ghana

How to get over the disappointment of Nigeria's defeat to Ghana
COMMENT

NFF pay the price for hubris, misplaced priorities in Super Eagles' World Cup exit to Ghana

NFF President Amaju Pinnick
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Asaba Sam Allardyce' - More Reactions as Nigerians tear into Austin Eguavoen following World Cup miss

Nigerians have turned on Super Eagles gaffer Austin Eguavoen after failing to qualify for the World Cup at the expense of Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Augustine Eguavoen report card – critically examining the Nigeria coach's performance so far

Augustine Eguavoen

What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

Nigeria's Super Eagles (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)
2022 WCQ

World Cup: Can Ghana make Africa proud in Qatar after edging out Nigeria?

Ghana's Black Stars
2022 WCQ

Recap: No World Cup for Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt lose on penalties again, Morocco thrash D.R. Congo

World Cup playoffs - Africa