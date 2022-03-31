Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has urged Nigerians to look past their immediate disappointment and plan for the future. This comes after the Super Eagles failed to qualify from a two-legged World Cup Qualifiers playoffs with the Black Stars of Ghana.
'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit
Vincent Enyeama has offered his thoughts on the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.
“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said in an interview with Channels Television.
Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho took the brunt of the blame for the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for this year's World Cup after allowing Thomas Partey's shot from outside the box to slide under him and into the net.
Recall that it was also a mishap in the goal that led to the Super Eagles crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when Maduka Okoye could not get a strong enough hand to a Youssef Msakni shot.
Enyeama came to the defence of his successors, stating that they have to deal with a lot of pressure when building up these games.
“It’s sad that everybody was talking about goalkeeping before the game. These guys have to go through a lot of pressure in the build-up to big games.
“Everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Uzoho, everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Akpeyi and Okoye which is very difficult and puts massive pressure on the young lads.
Enyeama is believed to be one of the greatest African goalkeepers of all time, a title he earned by consistently performing for both club and country.
“What I did for Nigeria you cannot really comprehend, it’s time that will tell.
“I’m going to say we have to do with what we have. I didn’t really see what happened during the match but the truth is that there’s only one Vincent Enyeama and we only have to encourage and support them, these guys need confidence."
