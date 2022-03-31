'Face the future and keep moving' Vincent Enyeama defends his successors after shocking Super Eagles exit

“It is time we face the future and keep moving. I don’t want to apportion blame,” Enyeama said in an interview with Channels Television.

Pulse Nigeria

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho took the brunt of the blame for the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for this year's World Cup after allowing Thomas Partey's shot from outside the box to slide under him and into the net.

Recall that it was also a mishap in the goal that led to the Super Eagles crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) when Maduka Okoye could not get a strong enough hand to a Youssef Msakni shot.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Enyeama came to the defence of his successors, stating that they have to deal with a lot of pressure when building up these games.

“It’s sad that everybody was talking about goalkeeping before the game. These guys have to go through a lot of pressure in the build-up to big games.

“Everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Uzoho, everyone wants another Vincent Enyeama in Akpeyi and Okoye which is very difficult and puts massive pressure on the young lads.

Twitter

Enyeama is believed to be one of the greatest African goalkeepers of all time, a title he earned by consistently performing for both club and country.

“What I did for Nigeria you cannot really comprehend, it’s time that will tell.