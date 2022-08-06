Huge blow as Spartak Moscow lose in-form ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses

Moses picked up the injury during Spartak Moscow's League match against Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old started in what was his fourth game of the new season for Spartak.

However, it was cut short when he suffered a first-half injury and was subsequently substituted in the 33rd minute with his club leading 1-0.

Pulse Nigeria

Dutch international, Quincy Promes scored the goal to put Spartak ahead before Aleksandr Sobolev added a second to make it 2-0 at the break.

Moses' fine start to the season halted

Moses has been in fine form for Spartak, having scored two (2) goals in three matches for the club.

The former AFCON winner opened his season's account in the 1-1 draw at FK Akhmat.

Pulse Nigeria

His second goal for the season was scored in the 4-1 demolition of FC Krasnodar, where he played for 87 minutes.

His injury will come as a huge blow to the Russian league leaders.