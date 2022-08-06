Huge blow as Spartak Moscow lose in-form ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses

Izuchukwu Akawor
The former Nigerian international has been in fine form so far in the new season for his Russian club.

Victor Moses carried out by a stretcher.

Former Super Eagles winger Victor Moses has suffered an injury, Pulse Sports Nigeria can report.

Moses picked up the injury during Spartak Moscow's League match against Ural in the Russian Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old started in what was his fourth game of the new season for Spartak.

However, it was cut short when he suffered a first-half injury and was subsequently substituted in the 33rd minute with his club leading 1-0.

Victor Moses is PulseSPORTS30 #12

Dutch international, Quincy Promes scored the goal to put Spartak ahead before Aleksandr Sobolev added a second to make it 2-0 at the break.

Moses has been in fine form for Spartak, having scored two (2) goals in three matches for the club.

The former AFCON winner opened his season's account in the 1-1 draw at FK Akhmat.

Victor Moses has been in fine form for Spartak Moscow this season.

His second goal for the season was scored in the 4-1 demolition of FC Krasnodar, where he played for 87 minutes.

His injury will come as a huge blow to the Russian league leaders.

The game between Spartak and Ural is still ongoing during the time of this report.

Izuchukwu Akawor

