AFCON 2021: Amunike snubs Nigeria, tips Algeria to win title

On Friday, Emmanuel Amunike spoke with CAFonline about the upcoming AFCON tournament. The AFCON 1994 champion pointed out the importance of a competition like AFCON. "AFCON is a tournament watched and followed around the world.

Therefore, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this tournament must rise to international standards. Africa must show that its flagship competition is making giant strides," Amunike said.

When asked who his favourites to lift the trophy was, the former winger backed defending champions Algeria. "Algeria is the reigning champions, and they are the favourites, " began Amunike.

AFP

Amunike however admitted that, with the competition's excellent crop of global talent, it would be hard to tell which way the competition will play out.

"It will be very difficult to predict who will win the title because we have so many great teams here. There are big changes in African football, players with a global dimension, it is promising

"In Europe today, African footballers play the leading roles in their clubs and evolve in the top clubs in the world. That must be reflected in this competition," he concluded.

The ex-international believes The Super Eagles have every chance to compete in Cameroon even without Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. "We would have liked to see players like Victor Osimhen who is doing very well in a very tough league in Italy", Amunike said.

Pulse Nigeria

But the most important in life is health and we pray he will regain his health very quickly. He will play other tournaments for his country and certainly the World Cup qualifying play-offs. Oshimen is a young footballer, but he is part of the present and future of Nigerian, African, and world football. It’s sad not to see him at TotalEnergies AFCON, but he will be there soon."

The former international is still hopeful that The Super Eagles will perform admirably in Cameroon. “Despite everything, the selected players have a lot of quality.

"Nigeria will bravely defend their chances in this competition,” Amuneke said.