'I was Red'- Ex-Everton boss Benitez reveals how he 'sabotaged' the Toffees

Izuchukwu Akawor
The former Everton manager says his failure at Goodison Park was due to his relationship with Merseyside's rival Liverpool.

Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez.
Former Everton manager Rafa Benitez has opened up on his disastrous six months at Goodison Park.

Benitez has revealed how his time at Liverpool prevented him from succeeding at city rivals Everton.

Everton lost 9 matches in 13 games under Rafa Benitez.
The Spaniard was the boss at Anfield for six years but spent just six months at Goodison Park before he was sacked after nine defeats in 13 matches.

Benitez, 62, has now revealed what happened at Everton and how his links with Liverpool were responsible for his struggles at Everton.

Speaking about his short stint at the club for the first time, Benitez explained that he couldn’t make some changes needed due to potential backlashes.

Rafa Benitez was sacked by Everton after just six months and a half.
“You have to analyse the context,” Benitez stated per Daily Mail via Football Daily. “When they came with the offer, I knew (fans) would say 'you were at Liverpool' and it would be a problem.”

“I knew it could be difficult but because I was Red, maybe I couldn't make some decisions that were very clear for us at the beginning.”

“I thought we could help to improve things, it was a nice time in terms of experience and a shame at the same time.”

Alex Iwobi and Rafa Benitez.
After a four-game unbeaten streak, the former Real Madrid manager got off to the best possible start.

However, things went wrong for the former Champions League winner with Liverpool and the Toffees following just one win between September and January 18, when he was sacked.

Rafa Benitez spent six years as Liverpool at Anfield.
Benitez's sack came after Everton fans displayed a banner calling for the club to sack the Spaniard during a defeat to Norwich City. The Toffees also lost 4-1 to bitter rivals, Liverpool, under Benitez.

