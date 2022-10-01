"Real Madrid were interested in signing me” - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Former Nigerian superstar reveals Real Madrid wanted to sign him from Ajax but they didn’t have money

Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo celebrate the Champions League they won at Ajax
Finidi George and Kanu Nwankwo celebrate the Champions League they won at Ajax

Former Nigerian international, Finidi George has made some revelations about his transfer away from Ajax in the summer of 1996.

Recommended articles

Finidi is currently a Super Eagles assistant coach and head coach of Enyimba having enjoyed a successful playing career for multiple top European teams.

The 510year-old spoke in an interview with La Liga about his transfer from Ajax to Real Betis in 1996 and revealed that Real Madrid were interested.

“After our Champions League final defeat to Juventus (in 1995/1996), the coach made it clear that they wanted to sell me and if even I stayed back at Ajax, that I was not going to play,” Finidi George responded to questions about his 1996 transfer.

George Finidi celebrating Ajax's 1995 Champions League triumph
George Finidi celebrating Ajax's 1995 Champions League triumph Pulse Nigeria

“At that time, Real Madrid were interested in signing me but as at that time, they didn’t have the kind of money that they have now,” George told La Liga Show.

The ex-Super Eagles star continues, “Real Betis then came with a good offer and I had to go. My stay there was memorable."

Finidi George
Finidi George ece-auto-gen

George proceeded to speak on his experience in Seville, “at Real Betis, I scored in the final of the Copa del Rey the following season against Barcelona.”

“It was a big game. Real Betis did everything we could but it was not possible (to win). Barcelona had the edge, they had the experience,” Finidi George concluded.

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Real Madrid were interested in signing me - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

"Real Madrid were interested in signing me” - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

Porto thrashes Braga 4-1 after dropping Zaidu Sanusi to the bench

Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

Manchester derby combined XI reveals the best players from City and United

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

Williams brothers fire four-midable Athletic Bilbao to third in LaLiga

Williams brothers fire four-midable Athletic Bilbao to third in LaLiga

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau replaces Amaju Pinnick as NFF President

Trending

Alex Iwobi is shining for both Everton and the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Iwobi is at his best now - Ex-England goalkeeper hails Iwobi after long-range Algeria goal

Victor Osimhen was too fast for the Liverpool defence
UCL

Osimhen destroyed Van Dijk in just 45 minutes - Top Italian journalist hails Super Eagles star

Social media reactions to Maduka Okoye's error in Algeria test match
WHAT'S BUZZIN

10 Nigerian Reactions to Maduka Okoye's howler in Algeria friendly

Fikayo Tomori has been grossly underutilised by England manager Gareth Southgate

Fikayo Tomori’s England snub is the latest lesson to multi-national footballers