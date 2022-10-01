"Real Madrid were interested in signing me” - ex-Super Eagles star claims Spanish giants could not afford him

Finidi is currently a Super Eagles assistant coach and head coach of Enyimba having enjoyed a successful playing career for multiple top European teams.

The 510year-old spoke in an interview with La Liga about his transfer from Ajax to Real Betis in 1996 and revealed that Real Madrid were interested.

Finidi George’s transfer saga.

“After our Champions League final defeat to Juventus (in 1995/1996), the coach made it clear that they wanted to sell me and if even I stayed back at Ajax, that I was not going to play,” Finidi George responded to questions about his 1996 transfer.

Pulse Nigeria

“At that time, Real Madrid were interested in signing me but as at that time, they didn’t have the kind of money that they have now,” George told La Liga Show.

The ex-Super Eagles star continues, “Real Betis then came with a good offer and I had to go. My stay there was memorable."

ece-auto-gen

George proceeded to speak on his experience in Seville, “at Real Betis, I scored in the final of the Copa del Rey the following season against Barcelona.”