Fight for Osimhen intensifies, Arsenal to send record N44billion offer to Napoli

The highly-rated Napoli striker has been on the radar of the Gunners for a while and could be expected to make a switch to the Emirates should the Italian club accept the bid being reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Arsenal considering Osimhen as replacement for Aubameyang, Lacazette

Since joining Serie A for £60 million from Lille in 2020, the Nigerian international has scored 24 goals in 51 games.

Pulse Nigeria

The Gunners have been keeping an eye on Osimhen since his time in France, and head coach Arteta believes he would be an ideal alternative for Alexandre Lacazette, who has recently returned to Lyon on a free transfer.

Prior to Lacazette's departure this summer, Arsenal in January lost former captain and forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona.

Arsenal's pursuit of Osimhen coincides with their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite interest from Chelsea and Spurs, Man City are expected to accept a £50 million bid from Arsenal.

Should Napoli - who are demanding £86m for the 23-year-old - accept Arsenal's speculated bid, it could shatter the £72m record fee the London club paid for Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

Manchester United in pursuit of Osimhen's signature

Arsenal's rivals Man United are also interested in a move for Osimhen as Erik ten Hag seeks to provide support for Cristiano Ronaldo in the attacking third.

Twitter

While United might boast of wing forwards such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, a loan-returning Anthony Martial, and Mason Greenwood, they lack depth in the centre-forward part of the attack where Osimhen primarily plays.