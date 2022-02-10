BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

The 24-year-old winger was born and raised in London but is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he was born to Nigerian parents.

Former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr had been trying to convince Lookman to play for the Super Eagles since 2017.

Pulse Nigeria

In October, Lookman applied to switch his allegiance to the country of his parents’ nationality and former coach Gernot Rohr included his name in the initial provisional list for the African Cup of Nations.

In 2020, NFF chief scout Tunde Adelakun told the BBC: "We are aware of Lookman's desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it."

AFP