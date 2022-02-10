BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Niyi Iyanda
FIFA has finally approved Ademola Lookman's nationality change.

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho
Football's governing body FIFA has approved for Leicester City winger Ademola Lookman to change his nationality to represent Nigeria instead of England.

The 24-year-old winger was born and raised in London but is eligible to play for the Super Eagles as he was born to Nigerian parents.

Former Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr had been trying to convince Lookman to play for the Super Eagles since 2017.

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was instrumental in convincing Lookman to switch nationalities
In October, Lookman applied to switch his allegiance to the country of his parents’ nationality and former coach Gernot Rohr included his name in the initial provisional list for the African Cup of Nations.

In 2020, NFF chief scout Tunde Adelakun told the BBC: "We are aware of Lookman's desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it."

Leicester forward Ademola Lookman (2L) celebrates scoring against Liverpool
Leicester forward Ademola Lookman (2L) celebrates scoring against Liverpool AFP

This news would be well received by Augustine Eguavoen and new coach Emmanuel Amuneke. The duo have the task of putting the Eagles' AFCON exit behind and qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar.

