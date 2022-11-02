FIFA 23: Osimhen, Lookman nominated for Serie A Player of The Month Award

On Wednesday afternoon, November 2, 2022, EA Sports unveiled their five nominees for the Serie A player of the month which included the two Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen of Napoli and Ademola Lookman of Atalanta.

The pair were also joined by AC Milan striker Rafa Leao, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic, and Nicolo Barella of Inter.

Victor Osimhen scored 5 goals for the current league leaders Napoli in just three appearances for Luciano Spaletti's side in October, including his hat-trick over the weekend against Sassuolo, and is no doubt a worthy favourite for the monthly prize.

Pulse Nigeria

Ademola Loookman on the other hand has been a revelation for Mario Gasperini's team since his arrival in July.

He already has 5 goals to his name in 12 appearances for Atalanta in the Serie A this season, with four of those goals coming in his last five appearances for the Italians in the month of October.

Pulse Nigeria

Lookman's performances can hardly be questioned since his summer switch, hence, his inclusion in EA's shortlist for the monthly accolade.

And despite him facing stiff competition from his fellow Super Eagles teammate Osimhen, the 25-year-old has shown encouraging signs on what to expect from him with Atalanta this season.

The Nigerian duo have also outperformed every other contender on this list in October, boasting the most goal contributions amongst the other contenders involved.

How to vote Osimhen and Lookman for the FIFA 23: Serie A Player of the month Award

EA Sports

To vote for any of the Super Eagles players, fans should header over to the EA Sports official website and select the player of their choice.

Osimhen featured for Napoli in their final Champions League group match against Liverpool on Wednesday in which his side lost by 2-0.

However, he was instrumental as Napoli had already won the group and secured qualification to the knock-out stages of the Champions League.