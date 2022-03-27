FCT provides 100 free buses to convey fans to Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of Ghana second leg

The Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Black Stars of Ghana for the return leg of their World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Buses will be available at Suleja, Kubwa, Nyanya

In a bid to ensure that the 60,000 capacity stadium is filled to the brim, the FCT Minister has decided to provide free transportation for fans who are interested in watching the match live.

Pulse Nigeria

According to the spokesman of the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Kola Daniel, the buses will be available in various parts of the Abuja metropolis to convey the fans.

As reported by NAN, Mr. Daniel said: “Everyone interested should locate any place convenient to him or her. The locations are Dutse, Suleja, Kubwa, Nyanya, among others."

NFF. FCT to provide security for fans

Mr. Daniel also confirmed that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is working on providing adequate security for all the spectators at the stadium before, during, and after the match.

"A committee on logistics has been put in place to ensure the security of supporters. The logistics committee led by Shehu Dikko, the second vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been working on a daily basis to ensure the safety of fans,” Mr. Daniel explained.

Twitter/ bellkonekt

"But we are sure it is going to be a hitch-free match, and measures have been put in place for everyone who comes to the stadium will go back home successfully.”

The NFF has got permission from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to fill the Moshood Abiola Stadium to its full capacity of 60,000 for the return leg.