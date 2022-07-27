SUPER EAGLES

Danish giants attempt last-minute hijack of Cyriel Dessers' Cremonese transfer

Damola Ogungbe
Cyriel Dessers was pictured in a secret meeting with the Danish champions' coach and sports director in Tivoli on Tuesday

Dessers is now reportedly the subject of a three-way transfer battle between Cremonese, Monza, and FC Copenhagen
Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers could be the subject of a transfer battle between Italian Serie A side Cremonese and Danish champions FC Copenhagen before the end of the transfer season.

FC Copenhagen are rumoured to be the latest club to show interest in the KRC Genk forward with the Belgian side open to allowing the 27-year-old to leave this summer.

Dessers is one of two prolific Nigerian strikers at Genk with 23-goal Paul Onuachu also on the books at the Belgian club.

According to Danish website bt.dk, Dessers was in Denmark yesterday to meet with FC Copenhagen coach Jess Thorup and the club's sports director Peter Christiansen.

The Super Eagles striker was reportedly pictured together in Tivoli, Copenhagen having lunch with the club's hierarchy with the club said to be on the lookout for striking reinforcement.

Cyriel Dessers is reportedly on the move to Cremonese
FC Copenhagen coach Thorup has good knowledge of Dessers' capabilities having coached the Nigerian international during a short spell at Genk during the 2019/20 season.

B.T Sports' journalist Farzam Abolhosseini also confirmed FC Copenhagen's interest in Dessers' but stated that an official offer has not been made for the Genk striker yet.

Abolhosseini took to his personal Twitter account to state that Copenhagen face competition for the striker's signature from Italy with Monza set to be the second Serie A side after Cremonese to be interested in Dessers.

"Cyriel Dessers is clearly a name that FC Copenhagen is chasing, but no offer has been made by the club yet," Abolhosseini tweeted on Tuesday.

"At the same time, Italian suitors are lurking. Furthermore, Genk is far from satisfied with the image of the player in Copenhagen."

Dessers had an impressive season on loan at Feyenoord last season, scoring 13 goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League to fire the Dutch Eredivisie side to the final against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

