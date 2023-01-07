ADVERTISEMENT

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

Kelechi Iheanacho started and scored the only goal for Leicester City in FA Cup win

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for Leicester City against Gillingham
Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for Leicester City against Gillingham

Leicester City kicked off their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Gillingham thanks to a solitary goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho.

The Foxes were expected to breeze past their fourth-tier opponents Gillingham but the hosts put up a tougher challenge at the Priestfield Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the decisive goal in the 56th minute, benefiting from poor defending and converting smartly when the ball fell in his path in the box.

Iheanacho started the game which was only his second start of the season and played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho finished smartly into the top corner for Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho finished smartly into the top corner for Leicester City AFP

The Super Eagles striker had four shots, two on and off target each, one of which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

In 90 minutes, Iheanacho had 56 touches and played 27 passes with 81.8% accuracy, two of which were key passes as well as completing four of his five attempted long balls.

He won all three of his aerial duels but won just one of six ground duels and lost possession 16 times in what was a mixed performance.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his goal against Gillingham
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his goal against Gillingham AFP

His goal put him in FA Cup folklore as it was his 16th in 22 games in the competition for both Manchester City and Leicester City combined.

The Nigerian is the highest-scoring African in FA Cup history and has also scored more FA Cup goals than any other player since making his debut in the competition.

