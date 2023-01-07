FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

The Foxes were expected to breeze past their fourth-tier opponents Gillingham but the hosts put up a tougher challenge at the Priestfield Stadium.

Iheanacho scored the decisive goal in the 56th minute, benefiting from poor defending and converting smartly when the ball fell in his path in the box.

Kelechi Iheanacho's game by numbers

Iheanacho started the game which was only his second start of the season and played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.

AFP

The Super Eagles striker had four shots, two on and off target each, one of which turned out to be the only goal of the game.

In 90 minutes, Iheanacho had 56 touches and played 27 passes with 81.8% accuracy, two of which were key passes as well as completing four of his five attempted long balls.

He won all three of his aerial duels but won just one of six ground duels and lost possession 16 times in what was a mixed performance.

AFP

His goal put him in FA Cup folklore as it was his 16th in 22 games in the competition for both Manchester City and Leicester City combined.