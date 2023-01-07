FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

Leicester City kicked off their 2022/23 FA Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win away at Gillingham thanks to a solitary goal scored by Kelechi Iheanacho.
The Foxes were expected to breeze past their fourth-tier opponents Gillingham but the hosts put up a tougher challenge at the Priestfield Stadium.
Iheanacho scored the decisive goal in the 56th minute, benefiting from poor defending and converting smartly when the ball fell in his path in the box.
Kelechi Iheanacho's game by numbers
Iheanacho started the game which was only his second start of the season and played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.
The Super Eagles striker had four shots, two on and off target each, one of which turned out to be the only goal of the game.
In 90 minutes, Iheanacho had 56 touches and played 27 passes with 81.8% accuracy, two of which were key passes as well as completing four of his five attempted long balls.
He won all three of his aerial duels but won just one of six ground duels and lost possession 16 times in what was a mixed performance.
His goal put him in FA Cup folklore as it was his 16th in 22 games in the competition for both Manchester City and Leicester City combined.
The Nigerian is the highest-scoring African in FA Cup history and has also scored more FA Cup goals than any other player since making his debut in the competition.
