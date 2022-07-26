'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

In an exclusive chat with Pulse Sports, the 34-year-old stated that he wishes he can undo his decisions of 2019, which saw him leave former Israeli champions Hapoel Be'er Sheva after five years at the club.

Ogu last played for the Super Eagles in June 2019 and has since, struggled to make it back into the team.

Pulse Ghana

I feel like I can still do a lot in Hapoel Be'er Sheva

"If I talk about my career, I wouldn't have left Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Till date, if I think about that, I get offended and angry easily," the 3-time Israeli Premier League champion said to Pulse Sports.

"You know when you're in a team for five years, you're playing with fans that genuinely love you, consider you their warrior. If I could turn back the hands of time, I'd stay in Be'er Sheva.

Instagram

Ogu who has also played in Slovenia, Portugal, Spain and Saudi Arabia added that he still gets to watch his former team, and would "run back there" if given a chance to go back.

"I feel like I can still do a lot in that team," he added.

I left because I was not valued enough

Speaking on why he left in the first place, the Super Eagles midfielder revealed that the club wanted to reduce his wages rather than increase them.

"I left because I felt like I deserved an upgrade. Club owners and coaches align together and see things differently from the way footballers see them. You have to pray as a player, to find favour in their sight.

"After three [more] years at Beer Sheva, the club wanted to offer me a new two-year contract and I first heard it in the media without them speaking to me first. They also wanted to reduce my salary.

"I told them I had worked for five years in a row for them and they were supposed to be upgrading my contract. Also, I had been with them for a while, I thought I needed something different.

"I found out that I had offers from Spain - from Real Betis - they didn't tell me about.

"I felt like they didn't value me enough, and then I left the team. But since then I, unfortunately, have not had a steady career."