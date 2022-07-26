SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

Jidechi Chidiezie
Ogu spent the summer after the 2019 AFCON officially without a club and trained with NPFL side, Enugu Rangers.

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
Playing with Maccabi Kabilio Jaffa in the Israeli second division, Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has revealed that one of his wishes at the moment, is to travel back in time.

In an exclusive chat with Pulse Sports, the 34-year-old stated that he wishes he can undo his decisions of 2019, which saw him leave former Israeli champions Hapoel Be'er Sheva after five years at the club.

Ogu last played for the Super Eagles in June 2019 and has since, struggled to make it back into the team.

Ogu last played for the Super Eagles at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt
"If I talk about my career, I wouldn't have left Hapoel Be'er Sheva. Till date, if I think about that, I get offended and angry easily," the 3-time Israeli Premier League champion said to Pulse Sports.

"You know when you're in a team for five years, you're playing with fans that genuinely love you, consider you their warrior. If I could turn back the hands of time, I'd stay in Be'er Sheva.

John Ogu was a serial winner with Be'er Sheva, helping them to three Israeli Premier League titles, one Toto Cup and two Israeli Super Cups
Ogu who has also played in Slovenia, Portugal, Spain and Saudi Arabia added that he still gets to watch his former team, and would "run back there" if given a chance to go back.

"I feel like I can still do a lot in that team," he added.

Speaking on why he left in the first place, the Super Eagles midfielder revealed that the club wanted to reduce his wages rather than increase them.

"I left because I felt like I deserved an upgrade. Club owners and coaches align together and see things differently from the way footballers see them. You have to pray as a player, to find favour in their sight.

"After three [more] years at Beer Sheva, the club wanted to offer me a new two-year contract and I first heard it in the media without them speaking to me first. They also wanted to reduce my salary.

"I told them I had worked for five years in a row for them and they were supposed to be upgrading my contract. Also, I had been with them for a while, I thought I needed something different.

"I found out that I had offers from Spain - from Real Betis - they didn't tell me about.

"I felt like they didn't value me enough, and then I left the team. But since then I, unfortunately, have not had a steady career."

Ogu's last appearance for Nigeria came at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, in the 2-0 defeat to Madagascar. He remained an unused substitute for the rest of the tournament which the Super Eagles ended with the bronze medal.

