EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

Rohr revealed this to Pulse Sports Nigeria when he was contacted to share the situation between him and the NFF.

Rohr's dispute with the NFF

The 68-year-old tactician was an NFF employee between 2016-2021 as he was the coach of the Super Eagles. Rohr was sacked last December, just a month before the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, before he was sacked, Rohr was owed a backlog of salaries. Following his sacking, the ex-Burkina Faso manager took the NFF to FIFA's court, demanding the money he was owed be paid.

After weeks of dispute, FIFA finally ruled in the German's favour, with the world football governing body ordering the NFF to pay $377,879.

Rohr has now confirmed that the NFF has 40 days to pay him his money, although he stopped short of revealing how much the NFF was ordered to pay him.

"The judgement of FIFA is clear, NFF has 40 days to pay all my salaries," Rohr said in a chat with Pulse Sports Nigeria.

Rohr turns down Mali

Rohr has been out of job since he was sacked as the Super Eagles boss. However, he was recently linked with the Eagles of Mali's vacant managerial position. The 68-year-old already spoke to Mali Football Federation, but he will not be taking the job.

Rohr said he decided not to take the job because the Malians have a problem with the French people.

"For Mali, I refused to go there, there is a very big tension with french people," Rohr revealed to Pulse Sports Nigeria.