Ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses in limbo after Burnley’s failed attempt to rescue him from ongoing Russia situation

Premier League club Burnley have reportedly been informed that they cannot sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow despite FIFA and UEFA’s recent ruling.
The Premier League have reportedly blocked Burnley’s attempt to sign Victor Moses from Spartak Moscow.
FIFA and UEFA made the joint decision to allow players from teams in Ukraine and Russia to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season as a way to help them not get caught up in the ongoing melee between both nations.
And even though the transfer window is shut, Burnley sought to take advantage of the situation to land the ex-Nigerian international on a short-term deal but the move has been blocked by the Premier League despite all parties being willing to make it happen.
According to FIFA and UEFA’s ruling, Victor Moses is out of contract at least until the end of the current season.
This means the 31-year old is clubless, without income and isolated away from friends and family in the capital of Russia.
The Premier League along with some of the other top five European leagues opted against using this special dispensation from FIFA and UEFA on the grounds of protecting their “sporting integrity”.
