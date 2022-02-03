Super Eagles: Former coach Gernot Rohr distances himself from vacant Ghana role

The Black Stars dismissed Milovan Rajevac after a poor showing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Ghanaian side was unable to register a win in their group.

Reports have emerged that Rohr is one of the top candidates to replace Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March.

However Rohr stated it will be difficult to coach another team against the Super Eagles and he even denied being contacted for the vacant position,.

“I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature to coach Ghana

“Of course, some countries contacted me and not me contacting them." Rohr started.

“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team,” he continued when pressed further on why he does not want the Ghana job.

The NFF terminated Rohr's contract as Eagles coach just a few weeks before the commencement of this year’s AFCON in Cameroon. This was after a series of underwhelming results in the World Cup qualifiers.