Super Eagles: Former coach Gernot Rohr distances himself from vacant Ghana role

Niyi Iyanda
Gernot Rohr has dispelled rumors that he is interested in the vacant Ghana role.

German coach Gernot Rohr spent over five years in charge of The Super Eagles

Former Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has dismissed rumors that he is looking to take control of the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Black Stars dismissed Milovan Rajevac after a poor showing at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) where the Ghanaian side was unable to register a win in their group.

Comoros shockingly dumped Ghana out of AFCON 2021 Pulse Nigeria

Reports have emerged that Rohr is one of the top candidates to replace Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March.

However Rohr stated it will be difficult to coach another team against the Super Eagles and he even denied being contacted for the vacant position,.

“I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature to coach Ghana

“Of course, some countries contacted me and not me contacting them." Rohr started.

“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team,” he continued when pressed further on why he does not want the Ghana job.

Gernot Rohr and members of the Super Eagles team after their Bronze medal at AFCON 2019 AFP

The NFF terminated Rohr's contract as Eagles coach just a few weeks before the commencement of this year’s AFCON in Cameroon. This was after a series of underwhelming results in the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana and Nigeria will face off in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match on March 23 in Ghana, before a second leg which will take place six days later.

Niyi Iyanda

Austin Eguavoen