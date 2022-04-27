Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo could be set for a return to Europe's top leagues, with clubs in French Ligue 1 and La Liga interested in his services.
The ex-Manchester United striker could leave his Saudi Arabian club and return to Europe this summer.
Ighalo has been playing in the Saudi Arabian top-flight since he left the Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua in 2021.
The 32-year-old joined Al-Shabab initially but left the club in January to sign for their rivals, Al-Hilal.
However, three months after signing for Hilal, Ighalo could leave the club this summer, with a return to Europe in the offing.
Ighalo gets Monaco or Getafe chance
According to Skysports, as per Daily Mercato, Spanish La Liga side Getafe and French Ligue 1 team Monaco are interested in the Nigerian's services.
Ighalo still has one year and three months left on his contract at Hilal, but a chance to return to Europe, especially with Monaco, may be difficult to turn down.
Champions League could lure Ighalo to Monaco
The Monegasques are currently in contention to qualify for the Champions League next season.
They sit in the fourth position with 59 points, the same number as Rennes in third place- Ligue 1's final Champions League spot. The lure of Europe's biggest competition could convince Ighalo to leave Saudi Arabia.
A reunion could give Getafe the edge over Monaco
A move to Getafe could also interest the Nigerian as it offers him a chance to reunite with his former coach.
Although Deep Blue Ones have the lure of continental football to offer Ighalo, the 32-year-old may be tempted to play under Quique Flores Sanches again.
Ighalo had a productive spell under the Spaniard during their time together at Watford. The ex-Udinese star scored 25 goals in 51 games under Sanches during his time at the Vicarage Road.
Should he sign for Getafe, it would be his second spell in Spain after spending three years with Granada.
Ighalo is ageing like fine wine
Although he is 32, Ighalo has shown no signs of slowing down. The Super Eagles striker has scored 25 goals and recorded two assists in 32 games for both Al-Shabab and Al-Hilal this season.
