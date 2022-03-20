Ex-Everton man Yakubu Aiyegbeni mocks Ghana ahead of the massive clash against Nigeria

Nigeria and Ghana will meet in a two-legged playoff tie this month for a chance to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The two countries have always had a long-standing rivalry, not just in football but in other sectors.

Aiyegbeni has now added more fire to the rivalry after claiming Nigeria could give Ghana players due to a lack of quality in Ghana's squad.

Although the Black Stars are yet to name their squad, it is expected to be similar to the team that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

But the team that played at the AFCON lacked enough quality, and it showed as they finished bottom of their group.

In contrast, the Super Eagles were the best team in the group stages, although they crashed out in the round of 16.

And with both sides set to go against each other for a World Cup ticket, Aiyegbeni believes the Super Eagles have more quality, especially in attack than their West African rivals.

"We have about nine strikers. Ghana don't have strikers, so we can even spare them some," the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker said on Joy Sports.

The 39-year-old also revealed that the World Cup is Nigeria's birthright, and Ghana can do without playing at the biggest sporting event on earth.

"Just imagine Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup.

Ghana not qualifying for the world cup is not a big deal," Aiyegbeni added.