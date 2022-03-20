2022 WCQ

Ex-Everton man Yakubu Aiyegbeni mocks Ghana ahead of the massive clash against Nigeria

Joba Ogunwale
The former Nigerian international believes the three-time African champions have more quality than their West African rivals.

Former Everton star Yakubu Aiyegbeni has stoked the fire to the rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoff clash this month.

Nigeria and Ghana will meet in a two-legged playoff tie this month for a chance to represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Nigeria vs Ghana
Nigeria vs Ghana Pulse Nigeria

The two countries have always had a long-standing rivalry, not just in football but in other sectors.

Aiyegbeni has now added more fire to the rivalry after claiming Nigeria could give Ghana players due to a lack of quality in Ghana's squad.

Although the Black Stars are yet to name their squad, it is expected to be similar to the team that played at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana suffered AFCON 2021 elimination at the hands of Comoros
Ghana suffered AFCON 2021 elimination at the hands of Comoros AFP

But the team that played at the AFCON lacked enough quality, and it showed as they finished bottom of their group.

In contrast, the Super Eagles were the best team in the group stages, although they crashed out in the round of 16.

And with both sides set to go against each other for a World Cup ticket, Aiyegbeni believes the Super Eagles have more quality, especially in attack than their West African rivals.

"We have about nine strikers. Ghana don't have strikers, so we can even spare them some," the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker said on Joy Sports.

The 39-year-old also revealed that the World Cup is Nigeria's birthright, and Ghana can do without playing at the biggest sporting event on earth.

"Just imagine Nigeria not qualifying for the World Cup.

Ghana not qualifying for the world cup is not a big deal," Aiyegbeni added.

Ghana host Nigeria in the first leg on March 25 before Nigeria take on their rivals at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja four days later.

Joba Ogunwale

