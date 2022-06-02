Ex-Egypt and Tottenham star snubs Salah but names Okocha in his Africa's top five

Pulse Nigeria

However, there was no space for fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah in Mido's top five list. In a post shared on his Twitter handle, the former Tottenham star named Okocha, George Weah, Didier Drogba, Samuel Eto'o and Hossam Hassan as his best African players of all time.

Okocha was one of the most talented players to come out of Africa. Although he never won a lot like Eto'o and Drogba, the former Super Eagles captain was a fan favourite during his career.

Okocha was known for his trickery and dribbling skills on the ball, while he was also a dead-ball specialist. The ex-Nigerian international played for clubs like Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce and PSG during his illustrious career.

However, he played his best football at Bolton Wanderers, whom he joined from PSG in 2002.

The 48-year-old entertained fans during his four-year stay with the Trotters and was voted the best player to play at the University of Bolton Stadium.

But while Okocha's talents were recognised by Mido, there was no space for Salah in his fellow Egyptian's top five African players of all time.

Salah's omission comes as a surprise, considering he is also Egyptian and has been Africa's number one player for a few years.

The Egyptian has been one of the best players in the World since he joined Liverpool in 2017. Salah was influential in Liverpool's Champions League victory in 2019 and their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2020.

He also had a great individual campaign in the just-concluded season, finishing as the joint-top scorer in the Premier League and helping Liverpool reach the Champions League final.

