Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Izuchukwu Akawor
Four players who took turns to captain the Spanish club last season have all left for pastures new leaving space for the Super Eagles star.

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)
Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Former Chelsea and Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo could be named as captain of Spanish club Leganes ahead of next season.

Leganes will have a new skipper after four players who took turns to wear the coveted armband at the club last season have all left the club.

Kenneth Omeruo celebrates a goal last season.
Kenneth Omeruo celebrates a goal last season. Pulse Nigeria

The quartet of Bustinza, who has joined Malaga where he has already been chosen captain, Eraso (Cyprus), Tarín (Oviedo since January) and Recio (who is a free agent after the expiration of his contract) were the club captains at various times last season.

With two weeks to the start of a new domestic season, the second division club is expected to name a new captain with Nigeria's Omeruo a huge favourite to get the nod.

According to the Spanish outlet, as.com, it is the tradition in Leganes to hand the armband to the oldest player at the club which places former Chelsea defender, Omeruo, as the frontrunner.

Kenneth Omeruo (Twitter/Leganes)
Kenneth Omeruo (Twitter/Leganes) Twitter

The 28-year-old AFCON 2013-winning centre-back arrived at Leganes in the summer of 2018 first on loan before making the move permanent from Chelsea.

Speaking on the issue of the armband, the coach of the side, Imanol Idiakez, promised that the decision on who becomes the next skipper will be made before the first game of the 2022/2023 season.

“ At the moment, I told the boys that, during the preseason, since I wanted us to meet, I was going to pull veterans, from the people who have been at Leganés the longest," Idiakez said, as per as.com.

Leganes players wear mothers' name on jerseys (Twitter/Leganes)
Leganes players wear mothers' name on jerseys (Twitter/Leganes) Leganes players wear mothers' name on jerseys (Twitter/Leganes) Twitter

“Before starting the League, we will resolve the matter. We are thinking about how we choose them," he added.

“I believe a lot in common sense and that the issue of captains is important. They are responsible people. He represents his teammates with the coaching staff, with the fans, with the press, on the pitch with the referee."

Super Eagles' Omeruo has played 70 matches for Leganes and scored four goals for the club.

