Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Leganes will have a new skipper after four players who took turns to wear the coveted armband at the club last season have all left the club.

The quartet of Bustinza, who has joined Malaga where he has already been chosen captain, Eraso (Cyprus), Tarín (Oviedo since January) and Recio (who is a free agent after the expiration of his contract) were the club captains at various times last season.

With two weeks to the start of a new domestic season, the second division club is expected to name a new captain with Nigeria's Omeruo a huge favourite to get the nod.

Omeruo is the oldest player left at the club

According to the Spanish outlet, as.com, it is the tradition in Leganes to hand the armband to the oldest player at the club which places former Chelsea defender, Omeruo, as the frontrunner.

The 28-year-old AFCON 2013-winning centre-back arrived at Leganes in the summer of 2018 first on loan before making the move permanent from Chelsea.

Speaking on the issue of the armband, the coach of the side, Imanol Idiakez, promised that the decision on who becomes the next skipper will be made before the first game of the 2022/2023 season.

“ At the moment, I told the boys that, during the preseason, since I wanted us to meet, I was going to pull veterans, from the people who have been at Leganés the longest," Idiakez said, as per as.com.

“Before starting the League, we will resolve the matter. We are thinking about how we choose them," he added.

“I believe a lot in common sense and that the issue of captains is important. They are responsible people. He represents his teammates with the coaching staff, with the fans, with the press, on the pitch with the referee."