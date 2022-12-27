ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Boro left no prisoners as they handed Kolo Toure's men a football lesson, courtesy of a superb performance from their Nigerian import.

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan
Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Super Eagles hopeful Chuba Akpom has put himself on Jose Peseiro's watch after scoring a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan in the Skybet Championship on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Akpom has been brilliant in front of goal for Boro this season, and he continued in the same vein against the Latics at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro, who are managed by ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick, took the lead in the 24th minute through Marcus Forss.

Forss' goal sent Boro into half-time with a one-goal lead. But they did not wait long before doubling their advantage following the restart as Akpom opened his show in the 49th minute.

The 27-year-old fired home emphatically following a low cross from Hackney Haden. Akpom then scored his second and Boro's third ten minutes later with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Wigan pulled one back in the 62nd minute through Thelo Aasgaard to ignite faint hopes of a possible comeback.

However, there was to be no comeback as Akpom completed his hat-trick in added time of the 90th minute to give Middlesbrough a 4-1 win.

The hat-trick takes Akpom's tally to 12 in 17 league games for Boro this season. It also strengthens his case for a Super Eagles call-up after expressing his desire to represent Nigeria at international level.

Although Akpom was born in England, he is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents. The 27-year-old has represented The Three Lions at youth level, but he is yet to play a game for England at international level.

And having expressed his intention to play for Nigeria, Akpom could force his way into Peseiro's plans if he continues with his good form.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

    Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

  • Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

    SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

  • NFF and Gamr partner to boost Esports.

    NFF reaches agreement with gaming giant Gamr to boost Esports in Nigeria

Recommended articles

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Easy way to cash out on Bet9ja for Washington Wizards vs Philadelphia 76ers

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: PSV in advanced talks to replace Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

TRANSFERS: Arsenal's £55 million bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk not good enough for Shakhtar

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

'Alvarez is more complete than Haaland and Mbappe' - Zamorano

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Ligue 1 clubs lust after sensational Esperance midfielder

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

Morocco's Bono nominated for FIFA award

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

OFFICIAL: Liverpool beat Manchester United to the signing of Mane replacement Cody Gakpo

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NFF and Gamr partner to boost Esports.

NFF reaches agreement with gaming giant Gamr to boost Esports in Nigeria

Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough