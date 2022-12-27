Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Akpom has been brilliant in front of goal for Boro this season, and he continued in the same vein against the Latics at the Riverside Stadium.

Carrrick's Boro on the Win

Boro, who are managed by ex-Manchester United star Michael Carrick, took the lead in the 24th minute through Marcus Forss.

Forss' goal sent Boro into half-time with a one-goal lead. But they did not wait long before doubling their advantage following the restart as Akpom opened his show in the 49th minute.

Welcome to the Chuba Akpom Show

The 27-year-old fired home emphatically following a low cross from Hackney Haden. Akpom then scored his second and Boro's third ten minutes later with a brilliant strike into the top corner.

Wigan pulled one back in the 62nd minute through Thelo Aasgaard to ignite faint hopes of a possible comeback.

However, there was to be no comeback as Akpom completed his hat-trick in added time of the 90th minute to give Middlesbrough a 4-1 win.

The hat-trick takes Akpom's tally to 12 in 17 league games for Boro this season. It also strengthens his case for a Super Eagles call-up after expressing his desire to represent Nigeria at international level.

Although Akpom was born in England, he is eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents. The 27-year-old has represented The Three Lions at youth level, but he is yet to play a game for England at international level.