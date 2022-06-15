Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi reveals what is next for him after a rollercoaster season

Iwobi's long season ended on Monday afternoon after helping Nigeria thrash Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash between the two sides.

The Nigerian international had scored in a 2-1 win against Sierra Leone four days earlier. Following the two games, Iwobi revealed he would take a rest before getting ready for pre-season with Everton.

Iwobi's rollercoaster season

The ex-Arsenal man took to his Twitter account to reveal his plans for the off-season. Iwobi said; 21/22 Season Over… Time For Rest.

The 2021/2022 season was a rollercoaster year for Iwobi both at the international and club level. After starting the season with an assist against Southampton, Iwobi's form dipped as the season progressed, coinciding with Everton's slump.

As a result, he was the scapegoat for Everton fans, who criticised him for every bad performance from the team. Iwobi got a breather in January as he was part of Nigeria's squad at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The campaign started well for him as Nigeria won all their three group games. However, the first knockout round took a wrong turn for the 26-year-old as he was sent off in Nigeria's 1-0 loss to Tunisia.

Following Nigeria's exit, Iwobi missed the team's World Cup playoff disappointment against Ghana due to the red card he picked up at AFCON.

Light at the end of the Tunnel

It did not get any better for him at Everton, either, as the Toffees battled relegation. However, Iwobi turned a corner in the final stretch of the season, coming up in clutch times to help Frank Lampard's men avoid relegation.

