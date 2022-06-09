Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Egypt, who were without star forward, Mohamed Salah, went, saw but failed to conquer their host Ethiopia following a 2-0 loss in Lilongwe, Malawi.

In what was the first qualifier between the two countries in 25 years, a blistering first-half display saw Ethiopia pull off the biggest shock of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers so far.

Dukele Dawa Hotessa showed signs of what to expect when he opened the scoring for Ethiopia in the 21st minute.

Shimeles Bekele Godo sent the Ethiopians to wonderland when he doubled the advantage just before the break.

While Egypt was without Liverpool star, Salah, Ethiopia will careless as they bounced back from the defeat to Malawi in their opening game.

Ethiopia moved top of the table on three points after the win, the same as the three other nations, with Egypt bottom on goal difference.

Guinea-Bissau thrash Sao Tome and Principe to send strong message to Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau has taken to the top of Group A after an excellent performance at home to Sao Tome and Principe on Thursday.

Guinea-Bissau produced a superb display to put five goals past the helpless visitors following a 5-1 win to kick off their AFCON2023 campaign.

Zinho Gano was the star of the day after scoring a second-half brace to inspire his country to a big win.

Sao Tome and Principe did take the lead in the game which was played in Morocco via Edmilson Viegas.

However, the host equalised through Alfa Semedo before the break.

Two quick goals from Gano in the second half saw Guinea-Bissau take a 3-1 lead before adding two more late goals via Zidane Banjagui and Jorginho to wrap up the win.