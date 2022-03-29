WHAT'S BUZZIN

Epic Reactions as Nigerians shut down social media following Super Eagles failure to qualify for World Cup

Authors:

David Ben
Nigerians have expressed their heartfelt disappointment on social media after the Super Eagles lost their World Cup ticket to Ghana in dramatic Jollof derby finale

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost out to the Black stars of Ghana on Tuesday in the second-leg of the epic Jollof derby.

Ghana had forced Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in Kumasi before returning to Abuja to play out a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles.

Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey gave the Ghanaians an early lead in the first-half before Super Eagles skipper Troost-Ekong levelled matters from the penalty spot to go into the break .

Ekong scores the leveller from the penalty spot for Nigeria
Ekong scores the leveller from the penalty spot for Nigeria
Super Eagles celebrate Ekong's goal
Super Eagles celebrate Ekong's goal

However, Partey’s opener was ultimately enough to eliminate the Super Eagles as the FIFA away goal rule allowed the Ghanaians edge out the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Following the disappointment , Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their heartbreak after the outcome of the game:

Here are some of the reactions below:

