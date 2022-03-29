Epic Reactions as Nigerians shut down social media following Super Eagles failure to qualify for World Cup

Ghana had forced Nigeria to a 0-0 draw in Kumasi before returning to Abuja to play out a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles.

Black Stars skipper Thomas Partey gave the Ghanaians an early lead in the first-half before Super Eagles skipper Troost-Ekong levelled matters from the penalty spot to go into the break .

Pulse Sports

Twitter

However, Partey’s opener was ultimately enough to eliminate the Super Eagles as the FIFA away goal rule allowed the Ghanaians edge out the Super Eagles to qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Pulse Sports

Following the disappointment , Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their heartbreak after the outcome of the game: