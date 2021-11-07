RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Enyimba second choice goalkeeper John Noble replaces 'sick' Uzoho in the Super Eagles

Izuchukwu Akawor

It's another setback for 23-year-old goalkeeper Francis Uzoho as he will miss Super Eagles crucial World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has called up Enyimba's second choice goalkeeper John Noble as a replacement for Francis Uzoho.

Uzoho, who was on the 24-man squad released by the Franco-German six days ago, has pulled out of the games against Liberia and Cape Verde next week due to illness.

Rohr has swiftly moved to replace the Omona Nikosia goalkeeper with his Enyimba counterpart, Noble, who will now join up with the rest of the squad ahead of the game against Liberia on Saturday.

"Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble has been called up to replace Uzoho who has been reported sick," the official team account posted Sunday evening.

Uzoho was in goal during Super Eagles' ill-fated 0-1 home defeat to the Central African Republic during the last international back.

For his replacement, Rohr's decision to call up the Enyimba goalkeeper will surely raise some dust given the 28-year-old's lack of game time.

He has not played a minute of competitive football for the People's Elephants since the goalless draw against Abia Warriors in the NPFL back in June 24, 2020.

Noble has also failed to make an appearance under new manager, former Super Eagles winger, Finidi Geroge, losing his place to Olorunleke Ojo.

The Eagles will travel to the Stade de Tangier to take on Liberia on November 13 before wrapping up the first round of the 2022 FIFA WCQ at the Teslim Balogun stadium against Cape Verde three days later.

