Emmanuel Dennis' Watford frustrate Manchester United at Old Trafford

Izuchukwu Akawor
19th placed Watford picked up a valuable point at OT with Nigeria's Emmanuel Dennis in action.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just once in 10 games
Emmanuel Dennis featured from start to finish as Watford frustrated Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Hornets held their profligate counterparts the Red Devils to a 0-0 draw in the PL week 24 encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a chance goes begging for Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a chance goes begging for Manchester United AFP

Nigeria's Dennis hardly got on the ball and attempted just one shot and failed to create a single chance in what was his 20th game of the season for Watford.

Manchester United dominated the encounter and created an incredible 20 chances but couldn't find a way behind a Watford defense without Super Eagles centre back, William Troost-Ekong.

Super stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and much-praised youngster, Anthony Elanga were all guilty of missing very good opportunities to win the game for the home side.

United subbed on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford but a goal remained elusive at Old Trafford, with Watford holding on for a share of the spoils.

Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)
Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus) Pulse Nigeria

With the result, United remain fourth on the table with 45 points, just two ahead of fifth placed Arsenal despite the Red Devils having played three matches more.

Ralf Rangnick men miss a good chance to take three points before going into a difficult run of games that will see them face Manchester City, who they play next, Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in that order.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

