One goal, 2 assists: Forgotten Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis destroys Manchester United

It was meant to be a straightforward contest for the Red Devils, the perfect opportunity to bounce back in the Premier League against a Watford side that had lost four of their last five games. But the 24-year-old Nigerian had other ideas, running the United backline rugged with his relentless pressing and excellent work rate.

Dennis was at the centre of everything Watford did right, effortlessly linking up with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr in a front three. One of those interplays resulted in Watford's first goal, Dennis finding King in the penalty box for the Norwegian to finish cleanly past David De Gea.

Before this game, Dennis had played all but one of Watford's Premier League games, squarely because of his attacking output for the club. The former Club Brugge attacker had scored three times and assised three more for Watford in 743 minutes of play, averaging a goal contribution every 74 minutes.

Despite United's renewed energy in the second half, the Super Eagles forward did not stop harrying the United defence. He provided a constant threat from the wings and cleverly dropped into gaping holes in front of the United defence.

Dennis was alert to spot the run of substitute João Pedro in the 90th minute, floating a defence-splitting pass to the young Brazilian. Pedro applied an emphatic finish, finding De Gea's near post to make it 3-1 to the Hornets and confirm the points for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Dennis got the goal his excellent performance deserved in second-half stoppage time. Ben Forster punted the ball upfield as Watford turned the screw deeper into a bleeding United. The Nigerian attacker kept running and was on hand to apply the finish past United's No 1, a low effort that nestled in the far post.