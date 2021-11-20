RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

One goal, 2 assists: Forgotten Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis destroys Manchester United

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe

Emmanuel Dennis was the star of the match as Watford compounded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign at Manchester United

Emmanuel Dennis was the star of the match against Manchester United
Emmanuel Dennis was the star of the match against Manchester United

Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis was the star attraction as Watford defeated Manchester United by four goals to one at Vicarage Road on Saturday. Dennis scored one goal and created two assists for the Hornets as they fatally stung Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his men in Saturday's fixture.

Recommended articles
Emmanuel Dennis scored one goal and created two assists in Watford's 4-1 victory over Manchester United
Emmanuel Dennis scored one goal and created two assists in Watford's 4-1 victory over Manchester United Instagram

It was meant to be a straightforward contest for the Red Devils, the perfect opportunity to bounce back in the Premier League against a Watford side that had lost four of their last five games. But the 24-year-old Nigerian had other ideas, running the United backline rugged with his relentless pressing and excellent work rate.

Dennis was at the centre of everything Watford did right, effortlessly linking up with Joshua King and Ismaila Sarr in a front three. One of those interplays resulted in Watford's first goal, Dennis finding King in the penalty box for the Norwegian to finish cleanly past David De Gea.

Before this game, Dennis had played all but one of Watford's Premier League games, squarely because of his attacking output for the club. The former Club Brugge attacker had scored three times and assised three more for Watford in 743 minutes of play, averaging a goal contribution every 74 minutes.

Despite United's renewed energy in the second half, the Super Eagles forward did not stop harrying the United defence. He provided a constant threat from the wings and cleverly dropped into gaping holes in front of the United defence.

Manchester United have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games
Manchester United have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games AFP

Dennis was alert to spot the run of substitute João Pedro in the 90th minute, floating a defence-splitting pass to the young Brazilian. Pedro applied an emphatic finish, finding De Gea's near post to make it 3-1 to the Hornets and confirm the points for Claudio Ranieri's men.

Dennis got the goal his excellent performance deserved in second-half stoppage time. Ben Forster punted the ball upfield as Watford turned the screw deeper into a bleeding United. The Nigerian attacker kept running and was on hand to apply the finish past United's No 1, a low effort that nestled in the far post.

The Nigerian striker got a yellow card for pulling off his shirt in a wild goal celebration but that note of caution would not be the only thing he would be going home with this evening, a Man of the Match award should surely follow.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

Reus hits late winner as Dortmund slash Bayern's lead

'Embarrassed' Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

'Embarrassed' Solskjaer apologises after Man Utd thrashed at Watford

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

Watford hammer Man Utd 4-1 to leave Solskjaer on the brink

One goal, 2 assists: Forgotten Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis destroys Manchester United

One goal, 2 assists: Forgotten Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis destroys Manchester United

Man Utd 'embarrassing' in Watford defeat, says De Gea

Man Utd 'embarrassing' in Watford defeat, says De Gea

Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

Sevilla held by Alaves despite late Rakitic strike

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Gerrard makes winning start as Villa sink Brighton

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Chelsea cruise as Kante rocket inspires Leicester rout

Trending

WCQ: Minimise mistakes to avoid Morocco, Algeria, Senegal, NFF President Amaju Pinnick tells Super Eagles

Amaju Pinnick

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Iheanacho, Collins underwhelm - Player ratings: Liberia 0-2 Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were victorious in Tangier, but it was a far from effective showing

NGA vs CPV: Preview, key talking points, and all you need to know about the Super Eagles, Cape Verde tie

Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco.