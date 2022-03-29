2022 WCQ

Emmanuel Dennis vows to sacrifice his sweat and blood to clinch World Cup ticket for Super Eagles

Damola Ogungbe
Emmanuel Dennis says getting the World Cup ticket is do or die for the Super Eagles

Emmanuel Dennis
Emmanuel Dennis

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis has promised to give his all on the pitch to help the Super Eagles secure qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Black Stars of Ghana in the return leg of their final World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Tuesday.

The tie is in the balance after both sides played a goalless draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi last Friday.

As both teams clash in an all-stakes fixture in Abuja, Dennis told BBC Sport Africa that he would 'go all out' for the Super Eagles when they meet on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Watford striker described the two-legged tie against the Ghanaians as the 'biggest games of his life and career' so far.

Emmanuel Dennis is part of a nine-man strike-force available to Super Eagles manager Augustine Eguavoen
Emmanuel Dennis is part of a nine-man strike-force available to Super Eagles manager Augustine Eguavoen Pulse Nigeria

Dennis said: “These games are the biggest games of my life and my career. We must go all out for our country. It’s do or die.

"Players must be ready to drop our blood and sweat on the pitch to qualify for the World Cup."

The Watford striker stressed the importance of featuring at the World Cup, stating that it is important to take advantage of the opportunity now as no one knows what would happen in four years when another World Cup would come around.

“I’ve never thought in my head that we didn’t qualify. Impossible. If I’m going to die on the pitch, let me die playing for my people," Dennis stressed.

Emmanuel Dennis missed AFCON 2021 after a mix-up between his club and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)
Emmanuel Dennis missed AFCON 2021 after a mix-up between his club and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Imago

“You play this tournament one time every four years, and before the four years, you don’t even know what can happen. You can even die before the next one.

“You might not even be playing football. So many things can happen. So, if you get the opportunity, you need to write history. We have to come out and give everything.

The 24-year-old forward also called for support from the whole country to ensure that Nigeria, not Ghana picks up the World Cup ticket to Qatar.

“We don’t need all the criticism as we must all come together as one to support the players, the country and make sure we are the ones going to the World Cup and not our opponent," Dennis concluded.

Emmanuel Dennis was a 59th-minute substitute on Friday as the Super Eagles ground out a 0-0 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Watford striker has scored nine (9) goals and made five (5) assists in 27 matches in the Premier League this season.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

