We achieved our aim in Kumasi - Amuneke defends Super Eagles first-leg draw against Ghana

Damola Ogungbe
Coach Emmanuel Amuneke said the Super Eagles aim was to either win or draw at the Baba Yara Stadium

Coach of the Super Eagles Emmanuel Amuneke has stated that the team achieved its objective from the first leg of their World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Super Eagles played a goalless draw against Ghana at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi on Friday as the tie between the West African neighbours remain in the balance.

Amuneke's side will host their Ghanaian counterparts for the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 in a must-win encounter for the Super Eagles.

Ahead of Tuesday's decider, Amuneke told NFF TV that the Super Eagles achieved their 'desire' for the first leg in Kumasi which was to not lose the match.

The Super Eagles tactician noted that the Super Eagles went with the mindset to at least pick a draw if they cannot win away.

Amuneke said: "What matters now is that we have played the first leg and we have been able to manage the game and achieve our desire.

"In this type of two-legged game, if you cannot win, make sure you don't lose. Which we did perfectly and now we are playing in Nigeria.

The 51-year-old coach noted that despite the awful outing of the Ghanaians at AFCON 2021, the coach Otto Addo-led side are still a formidable side on the continent.

"The Ghanaian team are not pushovers. Basically, people are looking at the Ghanaian team with what they did at the last AFCON in Cameroon, the way they went out at the group stage. But each game is totally different," Amuneke concluded.

The second leg of the 'Jollof Derby' is scheduled to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:00pm Nigerian time.

Ahead of the match, CAF has granted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) permission to fill up the stadium to its 60,000 capacity as the Black Stars visit Nigeria.

The FCT Minister has also promised to provide 100 buses to take fans and spectators from all parts of the Abuja metropolis to the stadium free of charge.

Additionally, a spokesman for the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Kola Daniel confirmed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be installed at the Moshood Abiola Stadium before the match on Tuesday.

