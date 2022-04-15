Eguavoen congratulates Dessers, Aribo, Bassey and others on their success in Europe

Former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has congratulated some of his ex-players following their success in European competitions this season.
The 56-year-old may not have his job anymore, but that has not stopped him from celebrating his former players.
Eguavoen took the time out to celebrate players like Joe Aribo, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman and others who played a vital role for their clubs in different European competitions on Thursday night.
The trio of Joe Aribo, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey all gave an impressive performance as Rangers progressed to the semi-final of the Europa League with a 3-1 win over Braga.
Likewise in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Dessers scored a brace to help Feyenoord beat Slavia Prague 3-1 in the second leg of their quarter-final clash at the Sinobo Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lookman and Iheanacho also featured as Leicester City came from a goal down to beat PSV 2-1 on Thursday night.
The success of these players made Eguavoen proud, and he celebrated their achievements after the game.
The ex-Super Eagles star took to his official Twitter account to celebrate the progress of these players, including Dessers, who Eguavoen claimed not to have seen play live.
Overall, Nigeria will have eight players in the semi-final of the three European competitions this season.
Samuel Chukwueze will represent Villarreal against Liverpool in their Champions League semi-final. Aribo, Balogun and Bassey will all play for Rangers in the Europa League. At the same time, Dessers will represent Feyenoord in the Conference League.
Iheanacho, Lookman and Ndidi, although currently injured, are also part of the Leicester squad in the semi-final of the Conference League.
However, these players were unable to replicate the same feat under Eguavoen. The 56-year-old was sacked as Nigeria's coach after failing to qualify the team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.
