Dennis and Awoniyi helpless as Nottingham Forest got ‘Kaned’ by Tottenham

Kane completed the brace with a goal in each half to help Spurs to a third win in four games as part of their great start to the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand have now lost two of their four league games this season despite the efforts of their Nigerian strikers, Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi who both failed to impact the game.

Dennis and Awoniyi couldn't help Nottingham Forest

Both Nigerian international strikers Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi started the game against Tottenham on the bench and were introduced as second-half substitutes in search of a way back into the game for Nottingham Forest.

Dennis came on as a 69th-minute substitute while Awoniyi was brought on in the 75th minute despite having started the previous two games.

Emmanuel Dennis played 21 minutes and managed 21 touches, with two shots one of which was blocked and the other was off target in a bid to find an equaliser.

Taiwo Awoniyi played 15 minutes off the bench and had little to no impact, failing to take a single shot and ending the game with just 8 touches and losing possession twice.

Nottingham Forest chop Kane

Harry Kane made the difference in this game, the first of his brace was scored after just five minutes, smartly converting a great cutback by Dejan Kulusevski.

The legendary English striker could have scored a second goal early I'm the second half as Tottenham were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Dean Henderson proved equal to the task.