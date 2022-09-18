Defensive errors hand Bassey's Ajax first defeat of the season vs AZ

Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey was at the center of Ajax defense who handed 2 goals on a platter to AZ Alkmaar.

Ajax took the lead early on in the game with a goal from Mohammed Kudus in the 12th minute.

An equalizer for Alkmaar came in the 40th minute, a missed interception from Devyne Rensch fell nicely for Mees De Wit who slotted home nicely through the legs of the goalkeeper.

Imago

Before the stroke of halftime AZ Alkmaar who were a goal down were now a goal up against Ajax, a quick ball falls into the feet of a free Jens Odgaard who calmly tucked in the second.

Odgaard looked offside at first glance but review showed an unaware Calvin Bassey keeping the Danish striker onside.

Imago

Ajax were chasing the game for all of the second half and were so unlucky not to have gotten the equalizer on two occasions with two goal line clearance.