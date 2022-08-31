Inter Milan made light work of newly-promoted Cremonese with a comfortable 3-1 win at the San Siro to secure all three points in the 2022/23 Serie A matchday 4 match.
David Okereke outshines Nigerian teammate Cyriel Dessers as Cremonese loses 3-1 to Inter Milan
David Okereke scored a fantastic goal while Cyriel Dessers had a quiet outing as both Nigerian strikers featured for Cremonese in a defeat to Inter Milan
The Nerazzurri proved too strong for their visitors with two first-half goals and then added a third in the second half after which Cremonese got a consolation goal through David Okereke.
Cremonese started with two Nigerian strikers in David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers but they could not prevent a fourth consecutive defeat in the Serie A.
Okereke and Dessers in action for Cremonese
David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers started upfront for Cremonese against Inter just as they had been doing in the three league games prior.
However, it was David Okereke who made it a night to remember for himself personally despite the team losing as his compatriot struggled to impact the match.
Dessers had three shots on goal and was substituted off in the 67th minute and replaced by Samuel Di Carmine after a frustrating outing.
His compatriot on the other hand only had two shots but scored a fantastic goal with one of those, shooting into the top corner from outside the box in the 93rd minute.
Inter Milan cremated Cremonese
Inter were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Lazio in the last game and they only had to wait 12 minutes for Joaquín Correa to open the scoring, tapping home the rebound after Edin Dzeko was denied.
Inter doubled their advantage before the break courtesy of a sublime Nicolò Barella strike, a well-taken volley in the 38th minute.
Lautaro Martínez showed great strength to race through one on one with Radu, before sliding the ball into the bottom corner in the 76th minute to seal the win for Inter.