David Okereke outshines Nigerian teammate Cyriel Dessers as Cremonese loses 3-1 to Inter Milan

The Nerazzurri proved too strong for their visitors with two first-half goals and then added a third in the second half after which Cremonese got a consolation goal through David Okereke.

Cremonese started with two Nigerian strikers in David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers but they could not prevent a fourth consecutive defeat in the Serie A.

Okereke and Dessers in action for Cremonese

David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers started upfront for Cremonese against Inter just as they had been doing in the three league games prior.

However, it was David Okereke who made it a night to remember for himself personally despite the team losing as his compatriot struggled to impact the match.

Dessers had three shots on goal and was substituted off in the 67th minute and replaced by Samuel Di Carmine after a frustrating outing.

His compatriot on the other hand only had two shots but scored a fantastic goal with one of those, shooting into the top corner from outside the box in the 93rd minute.

Inter Milan cremated Cremonese

Inter were looking to bounce back from a defeat to Lazio in the last game and they only had to wait 12 minutes for Joaquín Correa to open the scoring, tapping home the rebound after Edin Dzeko was denied.

Inter doubled their advantage before the break courtesy of a sublime Nicolò Barella strike, a well-taken volley in the 38th minute.