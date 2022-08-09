Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Former coach of Nigeria U-20 team and assistant coach of the Super Eagles Paul Aigbogun has been appointed as the new manager of Danish side Jammerbugt FC.
It will be the second time the UEFA-licensed manager will take up a job with a football team in Europe since managing Nigeria's U-20 team.
The club reached an agreement with the 54-year-old this week, seeing him take over from Nabil Trabelsis who said goodbye to the club last week.
Last season, Jammerbugt finished 12th and was relegated to Denmark's third division, meaning that the Nigerian's task will be to steer the side back to the second division.
In 2020, he took over at Gibraltarian football club Glacis United but was in charge for only one game.
Flemming Dahl Jensen, head of security for DBU, who also acts as the club's Danish coordinator for the German owner, Klaus-Dieter Müller, described the 54-year-old, new head coach as "a bit of a father type".
"There has been hectic activity with everything that had to be managed,"
"He is good. When the players are so young and come with such big differences because they have such different backgrounds, it is important to have someone like him."
Work for Aigbogun is expected to be made easy, as the Danish side already boasts of eight Nigerian players including Ahmad Gero, Promise Damala, Shola Collins, Victor Ochay, Solomon Ogberahwe, Abdullahi Garba, Muhammad Ibrahim and Nasiru Jibril.
Aigbogun was a member of Augustine Eguavoen's sacked interim technical crew following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
