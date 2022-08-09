Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

The club reached an agreement with the 54-year-old this week, seeing him take over from Nabil Trabelsis who said goodbye to the club last week.

Last season, Jammerbugt finished 12th and was relegated to Denmark's third division, meaning that the Nigerian's task will be to steer the side back to the second division.

It will be the second time the UEFA-licensed manager will take up a job with a football team in Europe since managing Nigeria's U-20 team between 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, he took over at Gibraltarian football club Glacis United but was in charge for only one game.

Flemming Dahl Jensen, head of security for DBU, who also acts as the club's Danish coordinator for the German owner, Klaus-Dieter Müller, described the 54-year-old, new head coach as "a bit of a father type".

"He is good. When the players are so young and come with such big differences because they have such different backgrounds, it is important to have someone like him."

Work for Aigbogun is expected to be made easy, as the Danish side already boasts of eight Nigerian players including Ahmad Gero, Promise Damala, Shola Collins, Victor Ochay, Solomon Ogberahwe, Abdullahi Garba, Muhammad Ibrahim and Nasiru Jibril.