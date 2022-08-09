Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

It will be the second time the UEFA-licensed manager will take up a job with a football team in Europe since managing Nigeria's U-20 team.

Paul Aigbogun
Paul Aigbogun

Former coach of Nigeria U-20 team and assistant coach of the Super Eagles Paul Aigbogun has been appointed as the new manager of Danish side Jammerbugt FC.

inRead

The club reached an agreement with the 54-year-old this week, seeing him take over from Nabil Trabelsis who said goodbye to the club last week.

Last season, Jammerbugt finished 12th and was relegated to Denmark's third division, meaning that the Nigerian's task will be to steer the side back to the second division.

Jammerbugt FC will compete in the Danish third division this season
Jammerbugt FC will compete in the Danish third division this season Action Images via Reuters

It will be the second time the UEFA-licensed manager will take up a job with a football team in Europe since managing Nigeria's U-20 team between 2019 and 2020.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles defender Eze completes move to Scottish league

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Emmanuel Dennis speaks on his future amid links to Everton and Newcastle

In 2020, he took over at Gibraltarian football club Glacis United but was in charge for only one game.

Flemming Dahl Jensen, head of security for DBU, who also acts as the club's Danish coordinator for the German owner, Klaus-Dieter Müller, described the 54-year-old, new head coach as "a bit of a father type".

"There has been hectic activity with everything that had to be managed,"

Aigbogun (R) was a member of Augustine Eguavoen's sacked interim technical crew following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Aigbogun (R) was a member of Augustine Eguavoen's sacked interim technical crew following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Pulse Nigeria

"He is good. When the players are so young and come with such big differences because they have such different backgrounds, it is important to have someone like him."

Work for Aigbogun is expected to be made easy, as the Danish side already boasts of eight Nigerian players including Ahmad Gero, Promise Damala, Shola Collins, Victor Ochay, Solomon Ogberahwe, Abdullahi Garba, Muhammad Ibrahim and Nasiru Jibril.

Aigbogun was a member of Augustine Eguavoen's sacked interim technical crew following Nigeria's failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Paul Aigbogun

    Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

  • Raphael Onyedika

    Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

  • Ademola Lookman spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Leicester City but the club chose to not sign him permanently

    Leicester City manager regrets missing out on Super Eagles star

Recommended articles

Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Former World number 1 Serena Williams drops major retirement hint

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

Nigeria's 12 Golden Women from the Commonwealth Games led by Amusan, Ese

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

President Muhammadu Buhari to host Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Nigerian striker David Okereke scores on debut for Cremonese

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game