Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

Amokachi believes that the National team selectors invite average dual-citizenship players just because they were born outside the country.

The former Enyimba coach pointed out that the Super Eagles have departed from the format that helped them win the 1996 Olympics Gold and the 2013 AFCON title.

Amokachi kicks against inviting average foreign players

In an interview with SuperSport, Amokachi stated that most of the foreign-bred players invited by the Super Eagles were not even considered by their country of birth.

The 49-year-old went further to say that those players would not even make the squads for their birth countries.

Amokachi said: “Quality-wise we can’t take it away from Nigeria. Every day Nigeria is blessed with one immigrant player who is playing out there and he’ll always come up and say I turned down my birth country.

"I want to play for Nigeria when their country of birth never looked for them. They won’t even make their birth nation squads."

We need the structure to develop home-based stars - Amokachi

Amokachi noted that the Nigerian national team does that have the structure to develop home-grown football stars that made the squads like the Atlanta '96 squad so great.

The former Super Eagles striker pointed out that home-grown stars were a huge part of the Atlanta '96 squad and the Stephen Keshi-led 2013 squad that won the AFCON.

“Unfortunately for us Nigeria, we’ve thrown away our developmental structure which we had that made us win the 1996 Olympics gold medal, that made that generation so great," Amokachi explained.

“Stephen Keshi came into play and revived it and we saw how we won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Augustine Eguavoen-led side played a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.