2022 WCQ

Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Daniel Amokachi believes the Super Eagles need to develop more home-grown stars like the Atlanta 96 & AFCON 2013 squads

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after below-par performances against the Black Stars of Ghana
The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after below-par performances against the Black Stars of Ghana

Former Super Eagles striker Daniel Amokachi has blamed Nigeria's failure to make the Qatar 2022 World Cup on the quality of players invited to the National team.

Recommended articles

Amokachi believes that the National team selectors invite average dual-citizenship players just because they were born outside the country.

The former Enyimba coach pointed out that the Super Eagles have departed from the format that helped them win the 1996 Olympics Gold and the 2013 AFCON title.

In an interview with SuperSport, Amokachi stated that most of the foreign-bred players invited by the Super Eagles were not even considered by their country of birth.

The 49-year-old went further to say that those players would not even make the squads for their birth countries.

Balogun in disbelief as the Super Eagles failed to qualify against Ghana
Balogun in disbelief as the Super Eagles failed to qualify against Ghana Instagram

Amokachi said: “Quality-wise we can’t take it away from Nigeria. Every day Nigeria is blessed with one immigrant player who is playing out there and he’ll always come up and say I turned down my birth country.

"I want to play for Nigeria when their country of birth never looked for them. They won’t even make their birth nation squads."

Amokachi noted that the Nigerian national team does that have the structure to develop home-grown football stars that made the squads like the Atlanta '96 squad so great.

The former Super Eagles striker pointed out that home-grown stars were a huge part of the Atlanta '96 squad and the Stephen Keshi-led 2013 squad that won the AFCON.

“Unfortunately for us Nigeria, we’ve thrown away our developmental structure which we had that made us win the 1996 Olympics gold medal, that made that generation so great," Amokachi explained.

Sunday Oliseh, Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi were all part of the victorious Atlanta '96 squad (Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images)
Sunday Oliseh, Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi were all part of the victorious Atlanta '96 squad (Matthew Ashton/EMPICS via Getty Images) Getty Images

“Stephen Keshi came into play and revived it and we saw how we won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria crashed out of qualification for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing the ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Augustine Eguavoen-led side played a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

A 1-1 second-leg draw at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja saw the Black Stars clinch the World Cup ticket based on the away goals rule.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

    'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after below-par performances against the Black Stars of Ghana

    Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

  • Nigerians on social media liken Wizkid's Grammy miss to Super Eagles World Cup miss

    'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

Recommended articles

'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

'Only Osimhen knows what the World Cup means to Nigerians' - Amokachi praises Osimhen's Super Eagles' performances

Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

Amokachi blasts Super Eagles for inviting 'average' foreign-born players

'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Video: Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala enjoys healthy Ramadan meal

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Video: Watch Paul Onuachu score 3 goals as Genk hammer Eupen 5-0 in Belgium

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Nigerian giant, Omos loses for the first time to a much smaller and older opponent

Trending

TRANSFERS

Arsenal want Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen
SPL

After World Cup disappointment, Super Eagles trio suffer another derby defeat

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.

Moses Simon sits out Nantes thrilling victory at Clermont Foot

Moses Simon (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
SUPER EAGLES

Everton and Alex Iwobi slip into relegation battle following loss to West Ham

Everton's Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi continues to outdo Lionel Messi despite heavy defeat against PSG

Terem Moffi has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi so far this season
LIGUE 1

Moffi on target but Messi, Mbappe, Neymar steal the show as PSG trash Lorient

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe celebrate (IMAGO / PanoramiC)

Okoye's unjust criticism needs to stop, Uzoho's error against Ghana proves that

Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye warming up at the Africa Cup of Nations
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Both Super Eagles and Machala's Eagle Kpenkelemes' - Reactions as Wizkid loses out on Grammys

Nigerians on social media liken Wizkid's Grammy miss to Super Eagles World Cup miss