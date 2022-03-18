UECL

Cyriel Dessers responds to Eguavoen snub with another goal for Feyenoord

Joba Ogunwale
The ex-Utrecht man was not included in the latest Super Eagles squad, but that has not stopped his impressive form.

Dessers celebrates his goal (IMAGO / Pro Shots)

Cyriel Dessers once again responded to his latest Super Eagles omission with another strike in Feyenoord's 3-1 win over Partizan Belgrade in the second leg of their Europa Conference League on Thursday night.

Dessers was again missing in Nigeria's squad, with the coach Austin Eguavoen stating he could not invite him because he had not seen him live.

But Dessers showed the 56-year-old tactician he deserved a callup with a goal on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old scored in the first le, with the Dutch side winning 5-2 in Belgrade.

And he continued in the same vein on Thursday as he put Arne Slot's men ahead on the stroke of halftime for his fifth goal in the Conference League and 13th goal in all competitions this season.

Feyenoord resumed the second half searching for another goal, and they got it in the 59th-minute through Reiss Nelson.

But Partizan did not give up easily as they pulled one back two minutes later through Ricardo Gomes.

The strike prompted a couple of changes from Slot, who decided to take off Dessers in the 62nd-minute.

And it proved to be a correct decision as Dessers' replacement Bryan Linssen scored Feyenoord's third in the 90th-minute to secure a comfortable win for the home side and an 8-3 aggregate win.

