Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

In the 14th minute, Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu made a rather uncharacteristic error when he played, a weak pass to his goalkeeper.

Hernandez intercepted the pass, and he rolled the ball into an empty goal without a second thought.

IMAGO / PA Images

Things went from bad to worse about 10 minutes later, when Watford took advantage of a Southampton attack to launch a swift counter. Slovakian international Juraj Kucka floated in a good cross, which Hernandez turned in for his third goal in as many games.

IMAGO / PA Images

Southampton finally found a reply through a set-piece. The ever-dependable James Ward-Prowse whipped in a delicious freekick which Che Adams headed towards Mohamed Elyounoussi, and the Norwegian winger scored to half the scoreline before the break.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Chances became scarce until the dying minutes of the second half. The most memorable opportunity fell to Ward-Prowse again, this time on the edge of the box. The midfielder sent in a powerful effort that narrowly missed the target.

IMAGO / Colorsport

A few minutes later, there was confusion as Southampton thought they had won a penalty to bring them back into the game. After reviewing the VAR footage, Graham Scott correctly refused to award a penalty.

The Hornets held on and secured their first win since February.