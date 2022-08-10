Cremonese confirms Cyriel Dessers signing on permanent deal

The 27-year-old goal poacher puts to bed months of transfer rumours surrounding him at Genk after the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Belgian Pro League club.

Dessers joins newly-promoted Italian side Cremonese after a successful loan transfer at Feyenoord during the 2021/22 season and an impressive start to the 2022/23 season at Genk.

Cyriel Dessers joins Cremonese on a permanent deal

Cremonese confirmed Dessers' signing on Wednesday morning, stating that the Nigerian international joins on a permanent deal but did not give further information.

In an official press statement posted on the club's website, Cremonese pointed out Dessers' recent exploits in the UEFA Europa Conference League amongst other achievements for Heracles Almelo and Genk.

The statement read in part: "US Cremonese announces that it has definitively acquired the right to Cyriel Dessers ' sports performances from KRC Genk.

"Born in Tongeren (Belgium) on 8 December 1994, a forward, Dessers is the top scorer of the 2021/22 edition of the Conference League thanks to the 10 goals he scored with the Feyenoord shirt, where he played on loan for a season.

"With a Belgian passport and a naturalized Nigerian with the national team of the African country, he has so far collected 3 appearances with one goal."

Cremonese also shared Dessers' announcement to their official Twitter account with the Super Eagles striker resharing on his personal Twitter account.