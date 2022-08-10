SUPER EAGLES

Cremonese confirms Cyriel Dessers signing on permanent deal

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Read all the details of Cyriel Dessers' permanent transfer to Italian Serie A side US Cremonese

Cyriel Dessers signs for Cremonese (Cremonese)
Cyriel Dessers signs for Cremonese (Cremonese)

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has completed a permanent transfer to Italian Serie A side US Cremonese from Belgian club KRC Genk.

Read Also

The 27-year-old goal poacher puts to bed months of transfer rumours surrounding him at Genk after the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Belgian Pro League club.

Dessers joins newly-promoted Italian side Cremonese after a successful loan transfer at Feyenoord during the 2021/22 season and an impressive start to the 2022/23 season at Genk.

Cremonese confirmed Dessers' signing on Wednesday morning, stating that the Nigerian international joins on a permanent deal but did not give further information.

Cyriel Dessers Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Cyriel Dessers asks for Barcelona move after explosive start at Genk

We won't beg Dessers to stay anymore - Genk coach, Vrancken

In an official press statement posted on the club's website, Cremonese pointed out Dessers' recent exploits in the UEFA Europa Conference League amongst other achievements for Heracles Almelo and Genk.

The statement read in part: "US Cremonese announces that it has definitively acquired the right to Cyriel Dessers ' sports performances from KRC Genk.

"Born in Tongeren (Belgium) on 8 December 1994, a forward, Dessers is the top scorer of the 2021/22 edition of the Conference League thanks to the 10 goals he scored with the Feyenoord shirt, where he played on loan for a season.

"With a Belgian passport and a naturalized Nigerian with the national team of the African country, he has so far collected 3 appearances with one goal."

Cremonese also shared Dessers' announcement to their official Twitter account with the Super Eagles striker resharing on his personal Twitter account.

Dessers joins another Nigerian player David Okereke at Cremonese and will be under the tutelage of Cremonese manager Massimiliano Alvini.

Topics:

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers signs for Cremonese (Cremonese)

    Cremonese confirms Cyriel Dessers signing on permanent deal

  • Alex Iwobi has had a resurgence under Frank Lampard at Everton (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Iwobi makes big admission on the position he feels 'comfortable' playing

  • Paul Aigbogun

    Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt

Recommended articles

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Rabiot is just Paul Pogba 2.0, France manager warns Manchester United

Rabiot is just Paul Pogba 2.0, France manager warns Manchester United

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

Again, Manchester City star pleads NOT guilty to 10th Rape charge

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 7.75 odds to win the 2022/23 Serie A title, worth a punt?

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

FIFA World Cup to get new kickoff date

Cremonese confirms Cyriel Dessers signing on permanent deal

Cremonese confirms Cyriel Dessers signing on permanent deal

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles
SUPER EAGLES

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game